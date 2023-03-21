Eight of the most annoying tourist habits

Do you remember the strange story of the Unruly Tourists? Well it's becoming something... more.

Some travellers are just unruly.

With little regard for other travellers, staff or the destination they are visiting, there are some tourist behaviours that need to be stopped once and for all.

Here are some of the worst offences that get on people’s nerves.

Untamed hair on a plane

Imagine relaxing into your in-flight entertainment, only for the person in the seat in front of you to flick their long mane behind the headrest, closing the curtains on your screen.

It sounds mad that anyone would have the audacity to do this, but it's one of those annoying plane behaviours that keeps cropping up around the world - and when it does, it’s bound to make headlines.

Other in-flight etiquette no-nos include reclining your seat during mealtimes, personal grooming such as clipping or filing your nails in your seat, or baring your tootsies on a plane.

The picture of the unidentified passenger was posted on Twitter.

Being rude and entitled to airline, cruise and hotel staff

The pandemic has brought about heightened tension amongst travellers – so much so that passenger brawls and angry outbursts seem to be happening at a more frequent rate than ever before.

Ina Reichenberger, head of tourism management at Victoria University of Wellington, told Stuff Travel in 2022 instances of air rage are often linked to dissatisfaction with customer service or annoyance at other passengers’ behaviour, while alcohol and drugs and travel-related stress also play a role in many cases.

“This is a period where international airlines are struggling to fulfil demand, recruit staff, and are as a result providing a customer service that is objectively worse and simultaneously more expensive than pre-Covid,” she said at the time.

But no matter how frustrated you are, the people on their other side of your anger are only human too – and just trying to do their best with the resources at hand.

Litter bugs

As travel returns, so do the litter bugs.

In 2023, there’s no excuse to be throwing away or leaving behind your rubbish – especially single-use plastic – when you travel. We’ve seen far too many videos of marine wildlife needing urgent intervention at sea, as well as shocking images of plastic littering protected areas here in New Zealand and abroad. We can all do better. Take only photos, leave only footprints...

Plastic pollution on the beach at Mason Bay on Stewart Island. Hikers gather larger pieces of rubbish and leave them at the start of tracks in the hope they'll be collected.

Queue jumpers – especially at the buffet

Please form an orderly queue.

Us Kiwis aren’t particularly bolshie when it comes to confrontation, so when someone cuts the line in front, we tend to harrumph and passively aggressive sigh rather than speak up.

But queue-jumping is one of those annoying behaviours that shows a person has little regard for anyone else and assumes their time is more precious than others. It happens in boarding queues at the airport, at the baggage claim, at popular tourist attractions and in the lines at festivals and events – and even at the hotel buffet.

Your turn will come, trust the process.

Giant carry-on that absolutely takes the mickey

We’re all for travelling with carry-on only, but some people take this to a whole new level, clogging up the overhead bins and shunting other travellers’ luggage miles away from their seat.

A 7kg piece of carry-on? Looks like you’re smuggling an elephant. One small personal item? What have you got in there – a pile of bricks? Check that cumbersome piece of baggage in please.

Don't clog up other people's bins with your supersized carry-on.

Instagramming and filming absolutely everything

How often have you been so focused on capturing the perfect Insta or Snap, that you forget to just breathe and take in the surrounding sights?

It can be really fun to share your travels with others on social media – it’s a great opportunity to make all your friends and family collectively jealous – but sometimes that prevents us from being in the moment.

Even if you do take time to smell the roses and aim for at least a mini digital detox, there’s often a perpetual stream of cellphones getting in the way of your view, or an obnoxious wannabe influencer giving a running commentary.

The most agonising moment however is when dining with others, just as you’re about to bite into that delicious taco or slice of pizza, someone yells ‘Wait!’ as they pull out their phone for 20 different angles for stills and video, filmed in both landscape and portrait mode.

We’re not saying to ditch the travel pics. Just be courteous about where and when you take them.

The perpetual stream of cameras and phones at popular sites can ruin the mood for others.

Seat kickers and angry screen pushers

It’s hard work travelling with little ones, but they are typically the worst offenders on a flight when it comes to seat-kicking. No amount of deathly stares (because we hate confrontation) will make a bratty seven-year-old stop the incessant bumping with their shoes. It’s amazing how such tiny humans can cause massive annoyance.

Similarly, there are some travellers who seem to think you have to punch the in-flight entertainment screen to scroll through the channels. Admittedly, sometimes the touch screen isn’t particularly responsive, but the constant ramming of the headrest is enough to make even the most patient traveller lose their mind.

Complaining the attraction/food/city/country is not as good as elsewhere

The point of leisure travelling is to broaden your horizons. To see somewhere new, try new things and experience a different culture or way of life. Each place has its charms, just as it has its challenges. And that’s the beauty of travel. Perfection is subjective.

Constantly bashing a place or comparing it to other places you’ve been to is tedious for everyone around you. Make a mental note of some things, feel free to share some insights, but keep the destination bashing to yourself. Travel is a privilege, not everyone can afford the experiences you are having, so try to be grateful that you’ve had a chance to experience somewhere new.

