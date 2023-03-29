'Like a mob': Travellers complain of 'feral' crowds at New Zealand airports

Laura Essex described the queues for biosecurity screening on Monday night as "out of control".

Travellers are complaining of hours-long waits at New Zealand airports, describing the queues as “a shambles”, “feral” and “like a mob”.

Arriving at Auckland Airport from Melbourne on Monday night, Laura Essex said “it was madness” from the baggage carousel to the biosecurity screening area.

“It was all fine through duty free and Immigration, but when we got downstairs to the arrivals hall it was out of control.

“While it seemed a few flights had come in at the same time, they had prepared for an incredibly long queue as there was huge, sheepyard-style, roped-off queue management set up. The queue literally went from one end of the arrivals hall to the other – older people, special assistance passengers, little babies.”

Essex said she waited for two hours in the queue – far longer than she ever had before in many years of international travel.

“I’ve travelled around the world, and I’ve never seen a line that long. It was out of control. I flew back from Japan in November and the line was long then, but only back to the sign that says ‘declare or not declare’. People couldn’t even work out where to join the queue at the far end of the hall. It was like a mob.”

Supplied Queues for biosecurity screening at Auckland International Airport on Monday.

Essex said there was no clear explanation for the unusually long queue as the biosecurity booths were fully staffed.

“There was no communication. They just kept saying over the loudspeaker “we’re experiencing delays”. Like, no shit.”

Auckland and Wellington airports’ Twitter accounts have been inundated with messages from travellers reporting extraordinarily long queues.

One person said the queues at Auckland Airport were “longer than the entire baggage hall. It’s feral. No one knows where the queues are or what’s going on… Horrible passenger experience!”

“The amount of time it takes to get through immigration at @AKL_Airport, it almost qualifies as a stopover,” another said.

“@AKL_Airport what a shambles. Worst welcome to a country ever. Needs some decent management to sort out,” a third person wrote.

“Welcome to @WLGAirport where you will spend longer in the queue for screening than on your flight,” another traveller said.

Auckland Airport chief customer officer Scott Tasker said “some travellers” arriving at peak times are experiencing longer queues and waiting times than usual.

“This is due to a combination of systemic issues facing aviation currently, including global staff shortages, airline schedule changes, and mishandled baggage.

“Nobody wants to wait in a lengthy queue after a long flight, and it’s not the experience we want for our customers. We sincerely apologise to anyone impacted.

Tasker said the airport was “prioritising the issue”, and working with airlines, Customs and Biosecurity New Zealand to make improvements.

A spokesperson for Wellington Airport declined to comment, directing Stuff to the government agencies responsible for security, customs and biosecurity screening.

Biosecurity New Zealand’s northern regional commissioner Mike Inglis said the pressure on the entire travel system following the removal of Covid-related travel restrictions was continuing to cause issues for travellers.

The late arrival of “a significant proportion of international in-bound flights” makes it harder to roster staff across all airport operations, while the fewer but fuller flights since before the pandemic are placing extra pressure on hold space for bags and handling, he said.

The “big increase” in passengers arriving without their luggage is also contributing to the problem, as are “staff shortages across the international air travel system, including baggage handling, which all have a flow-on effect to New Zealand airports”.

Inglis said Biosecurity New Zealand had been working with airports, airlines and other agencies to adapt to the increased demand for travel, while striving to maintain its high standards.

“Biosecurity New Zealand’s checking of arriving international passengers and their bags is vital to protect our economy and key primary sectors from damaging pests and diseases. We take that job very seriously and we’re proud of the work our staff do at the border in often difficult circumstances.”

David White/Stuff Auckland Airport said global staff shortages across the aviation sector along with airline schedule changes and mishandled baggage were contributing to queues.

Over the past two months, Biosecurity New Zealand has introduced several initiatives to help with passenger processing, Inglis said.

These include re-establishing express lanes in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown airports for passengers deemed to present a low biosecurity risk, and redeploying staff from other work areas to help keep up with demand.

The agency has also been on a recruitment drive, hiring 64 new officers last year, 46 of whom are now working in Auckland. A further 13 began their training in Auckland in February.

Inglis said the agency had also increased the number of “risk assessment podiums” at Auckland Airport from nine to 11, reconfigured queues to separate passengers with something to declare from those with nothing to declare, and assigned two officers to the Baggage Tracing Unit, helping to address delays to do with missing luggage.

Meanwhile, support staff have been trained to play a greater role in managing queues, identifying bags that may contain risky items, and helping officers unpack bags and travellers to repack them.

“Our staff have worked overtime to deal with late flight arrivals, which shows their commitment to protecting New Zealand from damaging pests and diseases, and to ensure travellers can be processed,” Inglis said. “There are strict rules in place to ensure staff welfare is not compromised.

“The measures we have put in place have helped to improve screening for arriving passengers, but we will continue to assess and balance the needs of protecting New Zealand’s economy from biosecurity risk against traveller processing and make any adjustments where required.”

Auckland Airport Customs manager Stephen Waugh also attributed the problem to the travel sector’s ongoing recovery from Covid-related restrictions.

“Our Customs officers are working as quickly and efficiently as they can to process travellers, however, the protection and security of our border is our top priority, and we can’t compromise on border processes that keep everyone and our country safe,” he said.