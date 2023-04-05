Bluebridge cancels more Cook Strait ferries in build up to Easter Weekend

Interislander’s Kaitaki ferry had a rough start to 2023, with engineering faults putting it out of commission. In January, while carrying hundreds of passengers, it lost all power and drifted towards rocks.

Several Bluebridge ferry crossings have been cancelled in the build up to Easter Weekend due to “engineering issues” on a recently serviced vessel.

The Bluebridge Strait Feronia, which returned from a routine inspection in Australia on Sunday, experienced technical problems after its first commercial sailing of Cook Strait on Sunday, forcing the cancellation of four crossings on Monday.

Now, due to ongoing issues with the ferry, four sailings on Wednesday, April 4 have been cancelled.

The Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries website said there was no timeline on when the Feronia’s engineering issues would be resolved.

“Our engineers are doing everything they can to resolve the issue as quickly as possible but unfortunately we do not yet know when that will be,” it read.

Bluebridge Cook Strait ferry Strait Feronia is out-of-action due to "engineering issues".

Affected sailings on Wednesday:

2.00am Wellington to Picton

7.45am Picton to Wellington

1.30pm Wellington to Picton

7.15pm Picton to Wellington

Due to limited space on sailings in the coming weeks, passengers travelling with vehicles would not be able to rebook with a full refund the only option, Bluebridge said.

This comes amid a troublesome time for Cook Strait travellers, with ferry cancellations rife on both the Interislander and Bluebridge services.

Parliamentary questions in August show 99%​ of Interislander ferries ran in 2018 versus 79%​ in the last financial year.

Meanwhile, Interislander Ferries are set operate as scheduled, with passengers originally booked to travel on the out-of-action Kaitaki moved to either the Aratere or Kaiarahi.