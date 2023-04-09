What would you do if the engines on your plane failed? A study seeks answers

Indonesians living by Mount Merapi make a living by ferrying hundreds of tourists to its 'danger zone'. (First published 25/07/19)

What would you do if you were on a plane when all the engines cut out and the cabin filled with smoke? Would you panic, or stay calm for the sake of those around you?

Professor Claire Horwell​ of Durham University in England and Associate Professor Ian de Terte​ of Massey University in New Zealand would like the answers to those questions.

Working together in an effort to improve knowledge and safety, they know just where to look as part of their study, Forty years on: The experience of passengers and crew on flight BA009​.

On June 24 1982, a British Airways Jumbo (Boeing 747​) lost all four engines after flying through volcanic ash from Mount Galunggung​ over Indonesia, on its way to Perth.

Supplied "All four engines have failed," the pilot told passengers. Pictured: Sybil Ferguson on BA009.

Horwell specialises in the health impacts of volcanic eruptions, while Wellington clinical psychologist de Terte is interested in psychological resilience, coping mechanisms, and traumatic stress.

They are looking for those on the flight, which over the south-eastern Indian Ocean had smoke start billowing from the vents in the floor, in tandem with an acrid smell.

There was St Elmo’s fire – a discharge of static electricity – on the windscreen and all of the engines began to glow. One by one, the engines failed.

Once the oxygen masks fell, the captain let the passengers know how bad it was.

“Good evening ladies and gentlemen. This is your captain speaking. We have a small problem. All four engines have stopped. We are all doing our damnedest to get them going again. I trust you are not in too much distress.”

AP A man watches in Indonesia as Mount Merapi spews volcanic material into the air.

For 15 minutes the 747 glided, steadily losing altitude. For that quarter of an hour, passengers were sitting in darkness. As oxygen masks dropped around them, they must have feared the worst.

After gliding from 11,200m to just 3600m, the crew were able to restart the engines and, though one failed again, the plane landed safely at Jakarta.

A book written by New Zealander passenger Betty Tootell​, All Four Engines Have Failed: The True and Triumphant story of Flight BA 009 and The ‘Jakarta Incident’, has been helpful.

Having gone as far as they can tracing families known to be on the flight, the academics are now publicising their search for the 16 crew and 247 passengers - largely British, Kiwi, and Australian - in the hope they will come forward.

The study aims to explore the memories of passengers and crew around the physiological and psychological stress they experienced, during and after the flight.

SUPPLIED English volcanologist and geohealth researcher Claire Horwell.

“It's the first time there's ever been a study which has looked at the health impacts, both psychological and physiological, of being on a plane that has flown through volcanic ash,” Horwell says.

The UK Department of Transport is interested in the research, as it wants to know how people behave on a plane when there's a traumatic event.

“They're interested in what they need to expect in terms of behaviour from the passengers, then coming up with mitigating actions, so crews are well-trained to be able to respond,” Horwell says.

“There was some panic on the plane, people were screaming. People thought they were going to die.”

Volcanoes interfere with flights more often than you might think. In 1989​, a KLM​ flight lost all four engines flying over the Mt Redoubt Volcano​ in Alaska. It, too, landed safely, after prolonged gliding.

“There will be about 50 volcanoes going off around the world at any one time. So there's a lot of volcanic emissions in the atmosphere all the time, but these days, and actually, as a result of this event, we've got really great systems to be able to alert pilots and close airspace,” says Horwell.

News Limited If the flight you were on encountered trouble, how would you react? The terror attacks on plane on September 11, 2001, are of interest, but evidence is limited.

“In 2010, when the Icelandic eruption happened, European airspace was closed for six days, which was unprecedented. In places like Indonesia, it happens a lot that there are emissions in the air but, these days, the planes are guided around it.

“There have been quite a few incidents of planes flying through emissions. It's really unusual that all four of the engines fail, and this was the first really well documented one.”

De Terte intends to investigate the psychology around the flight, and how the crew and passengers bounced back from their near-death experience en route to Perth.

“We don't want to go with preconceived ideas. Even though this was 40 years ago, the learnings from this event might be helpful for other types of disasters ... it's an applied piece of work,” he says.

Some passengers have formed a catch-up group because of their shared experience, while others have not taken part.

De Terte is keen to examine how being part of that group helped members mentally, and how those not interested coped with this event.

“One thing we're both interested in is the pilots - should they have told the passengers what's happening or not? And what was the reaction?”

SUPPLIED Massey University clinical psychologist Ian de Terte.

Passengers on one of the American planes involved in the 9/11 attacks in 2001, did know there was a crisis. That may have induced panic, as they rang up loved ones, says de Terte.

“But we haven't got much evidence of that.”

The multidisciplinary study intends to look at:

Exposure to airborne pollutants and respiratory (or other physiological) health impacts.

Signs of the crisis such as visual observations of engine fire, St Elmo’s fire on the wings, engines and windows, sounds of engines failing, information provided by the crew.

Whether and how these signs, along with the smoke, impacted behaviour and emotions and whether more/less crew information could have been beneficial.

Chronic psychological impacts after the flight.

The nature of the impacts, how they affected the passengers and crews’ life, what support they received, whether they still feel affected now.

BA009 has informed flight safety for almost 41 years, now Horwell and de Terte are seeking it to support human health and wellbeing as well.

Eager to hear from anyone on the flight or any leads about where people who were on the flight might be contacted, they can be reached by email claire.horwell@durham.ac.uk and i.deterte@massey.ac.nz.