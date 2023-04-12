Abusive passenger restrained with zip ties, flight diverted in US

The pilot told investigators he decided to divert the flight to Kansas City out of concern for the safety of the passengers (file photo).

A woman has been charged in US federal court after prosecutors said she caused a disturbance that forced a flight to be diverted to Kansas City International Airport.

Chloe DaSilva, 32, whose hometown was not available, has been charged with one count of interfering with a flight attendant.

DaSilva was on board an Alaska Airlines flight that took off from San Francisco International Airport early Friday bound for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

According to court documents filed, several passengers said DaSilva became abusive toward a flight attendant, including threatening to kill him. She eventually was restrained with zip ties.

The pilot told investigators he decided to divert the flight to Kansas City out of concern for the safety of the passengers.

After a hearing on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT), DaSilva was released on her own recognisance. Her public defender, Lesley Smith, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.