'Comical' reason plane delayed before take off: 'Who does this?'

Our reporters share their thoughts on the least acceptable grooming activity someone could do on a plane.

A flight attendant has seemingly delayed a plane from taking off after ﻿a passenger spilled rice down the aisle during boarding.

A photo shared by a passenger on Twitter indeed shows rice scattered through the aisle during the weekend Southwest Airlines flight in the US.

"Just boarded the plane and somebody spilled food. The flight attendant screamed 'who spilled rice?' and is walking up and down the aisles," traveller Jennifer Schaper captioned the image.

"They are refusing to leave the gate until someone cleans the rice.﻿"

In further updates, ﻿Schaper revealed that no one owned up to being the rice culprit and the crew ended up cleaning the mess themselves.

"Update: The people in my row and I now have the giggles and she's looking at us suspiciously," she said, adding the hashtag #ricegate.

"Rice is getting cleaned but she is MAD. She has let us all know that we were not raised right and she is disappointed in all of us."

The flight, which she claimed had already been delayed, eventually took off but due to some "bumps" they were not offered the usual beverage service on board.

"I think it was punishment," she added.

Southwest responded in the comments, saying: "We're sorry that our Crew was unable to provide onboard refreshments due to bumpy travel conditions. Safety is always our number one priority, but we hope that we can make it up to you next time!"

The post sparked a variety of responses with some people saying the flight attendant was out of line, while others could not believe the person didn't clean up their own mess.

"For the record – I did not spill the rice, and the person who did absolutely should have cleaned it up. However, SWA staff was out of line in how they handled the situation and continued to delay an already delayed flight," Schaper added in a later update.

Another applauded the airline worker: "That's fantastic! People need to start acting right in public, the entitlement is out of control."

"It's gotten out of hand on airplanes – people need to clean up after themselves and not disrespect the space that affects over a hundred other people," another agreed.

"﻿I'm sorry, but who does this? The flight attendants are not your mother. Clean up your own mess."

Others however weren't convinced the punishment matched the crime. ﻿

"On behalf of most Flight Attendants, I love your keen sense of humour but also apologise for this woman's lack of professionalism. Most of us would have either made a joke about it then cleaned it up. We already have enough to apologise for, add this to the ever growing list," one person commented.

"Here's a thought: maybe if airlines didn't serve crap and expensive food people wouldn't bring their own!" another said.

-9Honey Travel