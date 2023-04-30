'A few deep breaths': Bird strike halts Air NZ flight from Auckland to Sydney

Passengers waited on the tarmac for two hours before the plane eventually took off, a passenger said (file photo).

There were “a few deep breaths” on an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Sydney on Sunday morning after a potential bird strike.

Blair Bickerton, a passenger on flight NZ103, said the pilot “slammed on the brakes and the whole plane came to a halt” shortly after it began moving down the runway at Auckland Airport.

“We didn’t really know what had happened. People thought there might have been another plane on the runway in front of us, but fortunately that wasn’t the case...

“There were a few deep breaths. It was interesting to say the least.”

Bickerton said the pilot told passengers “a couple of birds had hit the front nose of the plane”, and that they would have to return to the terminal to get it checked over.

The plane spent two hours on the tarmac, with passengers aboard, until it took off, Bickerton said.

“The staff were amazing. Everyone kept calm. We didn’t think we were going to get out, but they managed to make sure it was all okay, and off we went.”

An Air New Zealand spokesperson confirmed the bird strike happened before takeoff, adding that they are not uncommon and that pilots are trained for them.

Last November, an Auckland traveller coming home from Wellington missed her Christmas party after her Air New Zealand flight was cancelled twice – first because of lightning strike, then because of birds.

The previous month, a bird strike on an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Wellington had a knock-on effect, causing the cancellation of several other flights which would have used the aircraft.