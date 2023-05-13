What's a window seat without a window? Budget airline Ryanair responds

Ryanair has issued a sassy response to a passenger who complained his window seat lacked a window, saying: “Pay for the baggage you’ve stored under your jumper and we can talk.”

Twitter user Plattsie shared an image of himself seated next to a blank wall on a Ryanair flight, captioning it “Where’s my WINDOW SEAT?”

The budget Irish airline’s response suggesting he had baggage stashed under his jumper – a relatively common means of avoiding excess baggage fees – appears to refer to the -ultra-wide-angled shot, which makes his torso and legs appear disproportionately large.

When one Twitter user commented that “fat shaming isn’t cool”, apparently interpreting the airline’s response as a jab about weight, the airline replied, “Tell us you don’t get the 0.5 lens joke without telling us you don’t get the 0.5 lens joke”.

A common feature on smartphones, the 0.5 ultra-wide lens enables viewers to capture a wider field of view, making things at the centre appear larger than things at the edges.

Ryanair is well known for its sarcastic responses to disgruntled passengers on social media. Its Twitter bio now reads “We sell seats, not windows”.

When one user accused the airline of having “an attitude”, it replied “thank you”, and its response to the comment, “You’re funny sometimes but a horrible airline all the times”? “A win is a win.”

The tone of its responses does not always go down well.

In addition to the “fat shaming” accusation, another user wrote: “Another sarcastic response on SM from Ryanair. The last time this happened they insulted a newly wed couple, suggesting their marriage wouldn't last. To be expected I suppose from this customer service nightmare airline.”

The airline’s response: “This isn’t a customer service channel.”