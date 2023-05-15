Gatwick airport shuts runway after reports of nearby drone activity

A Gatwick spokesperson was unable to say whether a drone had been discovered.

London’s Gatwick Airport closed its runway for almost an hour on Sunday (Monday NZT) after a drone was reported nearby.

Officials at Britain’s second-busiest airport said 12 incoming flights had to be diverted to other airports.

The airport said that “following established procedures, operations at London Gatwick were suspended temporarily" at 1.44pm "while investigations into the sighting of a suspected drone close to the airfield took place”.

The airport reopened about 50 minutes later. A Gatwick spokesperson was unable to say whether a drone had been discovered.

In December 2018, more than 140,000 travellers were stranded or delayed after dozens of drone sightings shut down Gatwick for parts of three consecutive days.

A months-long police investigation failed to identify the culprits or determine how many of the sightings were real.

Police said at the time that the incident was not deemed terror-related “and there is no evidence to suggest it was either state-sponsored, campaign or interest-group led”.