Peanut butter is a no-go at US airport security. Peanut butter laced with meth even less so

Earlier this year, the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) made it clear – they considered peanut butter a liquid, meaning it isn’t allowed through security.

But it’s especially not allowed when it contains illegal drugs.

Salt Lake City Police Department’s Airport Division said it found more than a half pound (220g) of crystal methamphetamine illegally concealed inside two peanut butter jars last week.

TSA agents said they originally “found a regular, consumer-sized, peanut butter jar filled with a crystallised substance”. The police department later discovered there were actually two jars containing the drugs.

Melissa Hoching, 61, was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, police said.

“We will not allow our airport to be used as a gateway for drug smuggling,” said Salt Lake City Police Department Chief Mike Brown. “The officers of the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Airport Division will continue to do everything in their power to disrupt drug trafficking. We are proud to have strong partnerships with the TSA and other federal agencies; and we are united in our efforts to help ensure the safety of the Salt Lake City International Airport.”

TSA called it a “sticky situation”.

“The label says creamy, but this looks chunky,” the Instagram post stated. “ ... You could say, our officers at SLC airport weren’t nuts about this packing idea.”

In March, podcaster Patrick Never had tweeted: “I tried to take peanut butter through airport security. TSA: Sorry, no liquids, gels, or aerosols. Me: I want you to tell me which of those things you think peanut butter is.”

The tweet went viral, with almost 150,000 likes and over 1200 users commenting their opinions on the matter.

TSA then responded.

In a tweet on March 21, TSA stated it considers peanut butter a liquid. Officials have certain regulations when it comes to carrying liquids on airlines: if it’s 3.4 ounces (96g) or smaller, it can be put in a carry-on bag, and must be able to fit inside a quart-sized container.

- masslive.com