Flights cancelled at Auckland Airport as heavy fog blankets parts of the city

Flights have been cancelled at Auckland Airport on Friday morning after fog hit the city after a chilly night.

Auckland Airport said fog restrictions were put in place at 8.20am on Friday, but were then lifted 29 minutes later at 8.49am.

A spokesperson for Air New Zealand said NZ8151 to Rotorua from Auckland had been cancelled as a result, so has the return flight NZ8150.

NZ8031 to New Plymouth was also cancelled earlier on Friday, as well as its return to Auckland, NZ8032.

Outside Auckland, fog is also affecting flights in Hamilton and Rotorua.

No international flights were affected, the Auckland Airport spokesperson said.

Supplied Users were seeing a proxy error on AT's website on Friday morning.

Auckland Transport’s website was also down... and sometimes back up again on Friday morning, with user seeing a “proxy error” when they tried to access the site.

Around 7am, the website was working and then crashing intermittently.

Users were seeing the message: “The proxy server could not handle the request.

“Reason: Error during SSL Handshake with remote server.”

However, the app appeared to be working.

Commuter woes are compounded this chilly Friday morning as AT is warning ferry services are “are generally being delayed due to fog around Auckland Harbour”.

Heavy fog in Hobsonville Point is delaying ferries by 20 minutes on that route.

The website’s crash follows other recent issues for the city’s transport network, such as when electrification issues caused by humidity saw trains cancelled.