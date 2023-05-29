Thousands evacuated from rooms after fire breaks out on cruise off Australian coast
Thousands of cruise passengers were evacuated from their rooms in the early hours of the morning after a fire broke out on a ship off the New South Wales coast.
The blaze was detected on a balcony of the Pacific Adventure at about 3.30am (local time), with photos showing travellers watching on in shock.
A P&O Cruises Australia spokesperson said the fire was extinguished. However, the extent of the damage and cause is yet to be determined.
"This fire activated our emergency response procedures including a full muster of guests and crew and we thank everyone on board for their cooperation," the spokesperson said.
READ MORE:
* Covid-19: The agony of crew working on the virus-stranded Diamond Princess revealed in new doco
* 500 people evacuated from burning Caribbean Fantasy ship in Puerto Rico
* Cruise holidays: How to get the most from them
* Cruise ship fire leaves guests stranded on Caribbean island
"There are no reports of injury."
9News understands the ship was carrying 3017 guests and 1080 crew.
The vessel is in the midst of a three-day cruise in and out of Sydney.
The ship is scheduled to return on Tuesday.
This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.