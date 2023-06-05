'Unbelievable': Air NZ customer waits four months for word on compensation for cancelled flight

After more than 855 days in storage, the last of Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300s is coming home.

Four months after his family’s flight was delayed in Tokyo for eight nights as a result of the North Island floods, Matthew Eckford said he was still waiting to hear whether Air New Zealand would compensate him for the $2400 he spent on hotel accommodation.

Eckford, his wife Lisa and their two young sons were travelling from the UK to Christchurch to visit family when flooding forced the closure of Auckland Airport, leading to the cancellation of all inbound and outbound international flights.

Eckford said they were stranded in Tokyo for four days before Air New Zealand got in touch to say they had been rebooked on a flight four days later, reducing their time in New Zealand from 17 days to just eight.

Airlines are not legally required to offer compensation for events outside their control, such as severe weather. However, Air New Zealand said it would reimburse impacted customers for accommodation costs of up to $250 a night as a “gesture of goodwill”.

Eckford said the cheapest accommodation he was able to find for his family of four cost $300 a night, and he applied for compensation, with receipts, shortly after flying out from Tokyo on a recovery flight on February 6.

By late May, he said he had contacted Air New Zealand multiple times about compensation to no avail.

Supplied Matthew Eckford described Air NZ’s lack of communication about his flight delay and subsequent compensation as ‘unbelievable’.

On March 23, he received an email from the airline saying there would be a delay in its response as 100,000 customers had been impacted by the floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, which hit New Zealand two weeks later.

When he spoke with the airline on May 31, he said he was told there were still 60,000 impacted customers to be dealt with, and that he could not speak with the department handling financial claims.

“Don’t you think it’s pretty piss poor that it’s been four months without any communication really at all, other than a very brief email when I emailed them?,” he asked.

Eckford said he was struggling to stay on top of credit card bills as a result of their extended stay in Tokyo.

“We were spending about $300 a night for eight nights, and we also had to feed ourselves and entertain our kids. My parents and sister live in Christchurch, so we would have been staying for free with them (if the flight hadn’t been cancelled).”

Eckford said they were also out of pocket for the hire car they were unable to use while they were delayed in Tokyo.

Supplied Air New Zealand’s Leanne Geraghty acknowledged ‘that wait times have been frustrating for customers’.

“For us, we can cope with the burden on our credit cards. But I find it incomprehensible that everyone who was in our situation over that period of time can cope with these massive bloody debts that we’re carrying as a result of those things.”

After Stuff contacted Air New Zealand for comment, chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said the airline had been in touch with Eckford “to apologise for our delay and update him on the compensation available for displacement.

“We acknowledge that wait times have been frustrating for customers and apologise to those impacted by delays because of the severe weather events.”

An airline spokesperson was unable to say how many compensation claims from the thousands of customers impacted by flood- and cyclone-related cancellations are still to be processed.

Geraghty said Air New Zealand was forced to cancel thousands of flights as a result of the flooding earlier this year.

“This impacted customers around the world and meant our team experienced an unprecedented volume of requests. Since then, we have steadily been responding to customers as quickly as we can.”

With or without compensation for the stay in Tokyo, Eckford said his family's first trip back to New Zealand since before the pandemic had been “completely shot to bits”.

“It wasn't a great holiday – we would never have considered going on holiday to the other side of the world for eight days – but it’s also that we’re out of pocket. While we were in Japan we were just so stressed. For those first four days or so we had zero communication from Air New Zealand.

“We were getting up and checking our emails each morning, and it was “nah, we haven’t heard anything”, and asking our hotel if we could stay for another night.”

Eckford said they did not feel they could get out and explore Tokyo as they were concerned they might be told to get to the airport at any moment.

“So that was the level of stress we were under. We were like “what the hell is going on?” We were looking at trying to get flights back to the UK because we didn't know what was going on.”

Passengers affected by disruptions outside an airline’s control can seek compensation from their travel insurers.

“As we enter the winter months, it’s a timely reminder to customers to get insurance before travel to ensure they are protected in the event of a weather-related disruption,” Geraghty said.