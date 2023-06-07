The best ways to fight jet lag, according to travel writers

Travellers have been trying to find ways to fight jet lag for as long as flying across time zones has been possible.

Airlines have been introducing special cabin lighting and products to encourage better in-flight sleep, such as Air New Zealand’s Skynest, while beverage companies have attempted to come up with drinks designed to minimise that horrible feeling of intense drowsiness when you land on the other side of the world.

The late Queen Elizabeth II used to swear by a barley sugar to help her arrive refreshed, while others suggest indulging in carbs to help with the body clock.

Our team of frequent flyers at Stuff Travel have a few tricks they’ve learnt along the way. While there’s no one-size-fits-all approach, here are some of their go-to methods.

Torture yourself by staying awake

The only way I can deal with jet lag is by torture.

If I'm doing a medium-haul flight, I'll keep myself awake through the flight and then on the other end until my normal sleeping time, no matter how exhausted I might be. No naps before then! And then usually I'll sleep through the night and be able to slot right into the new time zone.

Super long-haul flights are tricky – I'll usually try to get a couple of hours' sleep courtesy of a sleeping pill, to fit in with the time zone I'm leaving. Then I'll wake up and keep myself awake until my usual bedtime in my new time zone. It's all about getting yourself in sync with your new time zone – no matter how many hours you might have to stay awake that first day. It's short-term pain for long-term gain. - Ash Stewart, freelance travel writer

123RF There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to dealing with jet lag, but some methods are more successful than others.

Hydrate well before, during and after the flight

Being well hydrated will help you feel fresher when you land at your destination – but be sure to keep up the water intake on arrival too to get you through that first day. Dehydration is known to worsen the effects of jet lag.

I find it hard to stay hydrated on long flights, especially if you are relying on catching the eye of a flight attendant wandering past, but don’t be afraid to ask for more water. The cabin air is drying, which is why your skin and eyes can feel dry at 30,000ft. Ditching the coffee and alcohol is also beneficial as both will make you feel more thirsty; without coffee, my body tends to feel more tired which can help me drift off to sleep easier – after all, I’ve got nowhere to be until I land. Coffee on arrival, however, is always a must. - Juliette Sivertsen, acting chief travel news director

Hit the ground running

I'm on the same team as Ash and believe that you should stay awake as long as you can to avoid any signs of jet lag. Sitting or lying down is the worst thing you can do if you arrive in a destination while the sun is still shining, so I make a point to get active.

Soon after ditching my belongings, I usually make a quick exit from my accommodation and explore the surrounding area. It not only helps you stretch your legs after a long flight, but also gives you a feel for the destination. - Stephen Heard, travel publishing coordinator

Just what the doctor ordered

When you’re eager to make the most of every waking moment of your holiday, there’s nothing worse than finding yourself wide awake (and usually starving) at 3am, and ready for bed by dinnertime. So, if I’m off to a destination where there’s a significant time difference, I’ll make a doctor’s appointment a few weeks in advance, and request some sleeping pills.

I never take them on the plane – it’s not recommended – but for the first few nights, I take them before bed to ensure I can sleep through the night and get my body on my destination’s schedule. - Siobhan Downes, senior travel reporter

123RF Hydration is key to staying alert and fighting jet lag.

Grimace and bear it - then reset my body clock

As a chronic insomniac, I’ve given up on being able to sleep on flights, no matter how tired I am. I’ve tried ear plugs, eye masks, natural sleep aids, sleep meditation soundtracks, and enough glasses of wine to make my eyelids droop. Nothing has worked, bar the prescription pills that once saw me nod off until my chin hit my chest and startled me awake.

Getting stressed about not sleeping prompts the brain to produce yet more stress hormones, so I’ve made peace with the fact that, for me, long-haul flights will always be an exercise in endurance. I’m often too tired to do anything productive, so try to use the time to do the one thing so many of us struggle to find enough time for – relax. Once at my destination, I start my days with a double espresso, go for a walk outside to reset my body clock, and take a melatonin tablet before bed. - Lorna Thornber, travel reporter

Get some daylight

I have no fail-safe way to fight jet lag (and airlines seem to want to dictate sleeping patterns with forced darkness after the meal service on day flights anyhow). Adrenaline and excitement usually help push me through the first couple of days after a long-haul flight, so get out there, do stuff and get some exposure to natural daylight, too.

On the return leg, when all of that excitement has faded, listen to your body and go easy on yourself – I tend to just keep the week free from evening plans and agree with the boss to work earlier shifts as my body clock recalibrates. - Josh Martin, freelance travel writer

What are your tricks to fight jet lag when travelling? Let us know in the comments.