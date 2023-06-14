Watch: A tourist fights a kangaroo at a sanctuary in Western Australia

Both the parties exchange few punches while the man tries to hold the kangaroo off by grabbing him from his neck.

An American tourist visiting an Australian wildlife sanctuary managed to come out unscathed after a fight with a feisty kangaroo.

In a video posted on TikTok, a kangaroo at the Cohunu Koala Park in Western Australia is seen following around a woman visiting the sanctuary.

When a man interrupts his ordeal, the irritated kangaroo begins attacking him.

Another young man joins the fight after a while, but the fiesty kangaroo appear to be a handful for both the men.

Eventually an employee from the sanctuary is seen coming to the men’s rescue. She advises the men to walk away while telling the kangaroo off.

“Hey! Move away, Go!” she’s heard commanding the kangaroo.