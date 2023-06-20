'Absolutely appalling': Kiwi traveller's 3-year wait on a refund

The resort can take you from zero to hero scuba diver on your holiday.

A New Zealand woman says she has been waiting nearly three years for compensation from Fiji Airways for flights cancelled as a result of Covid-19.

Nicky Stephenson said she paid $1286 for return flights for herself and her husband to fly to Fiji in September 2020, but they were cancelled after the pandemic grounded planes worldwide.

Stephenson said she was initially told the fares would be held in credit for 12 months and, if they were not able to use them, she would be issued a refund.

In December 2021, 16 months after the flights were cancelled, the airline emailed her to say she was in the queue for a refund but, when she still hadn’t received it by June 28 of the following year, she submitted a complaint via the airline’s website.

The following month, she said the airline emailed her to say her refund had been approved in September 2021, but was taking time to process.

In November 2022, Stephenson said the airline asked for a bank account number to pay the refund into, and in April 2023 said she would receive it by the end of the month.

Tim Gorman/Supplied A Fiji Airways spokesperson was unable to say whether the airline was experiencing a wider delay with processing refunds.

When she spoke with Stuff on Monday, Stephenson still hadn’t received the refund, despite submitting several more online complaint forms.

“At the beginning of April, they sent an email saying we had waited a really long time, so they were going to finish this process now as long as we had a valid bank account, because everyone’s credit card had expired by then,” she said.

“They said you’ll get your payment by the end of April. I got confirmation that they had my bank account number back in November, so I just don’t know what’s happened.”

Stephenson said her online complaints had prompted automatic replies saying she would get a response within 24 hours during the working week or the next working day after the weekend.

“But I haven’t had a response to any of them.”

Stephenson said she had called the airline multiple times in an effort to resolve the issue, but was unable to get through to anyone.

“It cost me a whole lot of money (in toll calls) to not actually speak to someone. Eventually I got through to someone whom I thought had picked up the phone – you could hear chattering in the background. I waited for a few minutes and there was nothing, and I thought ‘I can’t keep holding on. It’s a toll call’.”

Stephenson said she was “absolutely appalled” by the way the airline had handled the situation, but wasn’t about to let it go.

“I have to keep fighting because, up until December 2021, they were saying you weren’t even getting a refund. And every time I talked to someone it was a different story. I said ‘this is all to do with Covid and the flights got cancelled’. Then it was ‘oh, okay, yeah you are getting a refund’. So that in itself was stressful, but the fact that I’m still waiting, one and a half, two years later, is just ridiculous.”

A spokesperson for Fiji Airways said she was unable to comment on individual cases for confidentiality reasons, but said Stephenson’s case had now been escalated internally, and that she would receive a refund within the next 24 to 48 hours.

She was unable to provide a reason for the delay, or say whether other customers were affected.

Customers of multiple airlines are waiting an extraordinarily long time for refunds. An Air New Zealand customer waited four months for word on compensation for a flight delayed by the North Island floods, while Qantas customers experienced a “nightmare” three-month wait for a Qantas cancelled booking from Auckland to Vancouver.