Tourist who carved name into Colosseum identified

A tourist who caused outrage in Italy by carving names into the walls of the Colosseum is a fitness trainer from Bristol, it has emerged.

‌The young man was captured on film by a fellow holidaymaker etching his name, and that of his girlfriend’s, into the brick walls of the ancient Roman monument.

‌He used a set of keys to carve the words “Ivan + Hayley 23” in full view of other visitors to the amphitheatre.

‌The footage emerged early this week, but he has now been identified as Ivan Dimitrov, 27, a fitness instructor and delivery driver originally from Bulgaria who lives in Bristol with his girlfriend Hayley Bracey, 33.

‌On his Facebook page, Ivan Fitness and Coaching, Dimitrov has photos of himself in the gym and described the “transformation” of his clients.

On Thursday, comments appeared which alluded to him being named as the person who allegedly defaced the UNESCO World Heritage Site, where gladiators once battled one another as well as wild animals including lions, leopards, bulls and ostriches.

‌“Is that how you transformed the Colosseum too?” one person wrote.

‌Another commented: “Can you help me with my upper body strength as well? I heard your penmanship is on point.”

‌It is believed the couple has now left Italy but are still on holiday somewhere in Europe. Italian police are trying to locate them.

‌“It is just the man who is accused of scratching his name into the Colosseum, she is not part of the investigation,” a Carabinieri officer told The Telegraph.

“We will find them through the normal channels of international police cooperation and there will be a trial.”

‌If convicted, Dimitrov faces a fine of up to €15,000 (NZ$26,870) and a prison sentence of up to five years.

‌In an official statement, the Carabinieri said they had identified “through traditional investigations and photographic comparisons the person accused of etching their name and that of his girlfriend on the walls of the Colosseum.”

‌The police said they were “a couple who are resident in England”.‌

Dimitrov grinned as he etched his name into the Colosseum’s brickwork while being filmed by an American tourist, Ryan Lutz, earlier this month.

A blonde woman, believed to be Bracey, could be seen standing next to him.

‌On the footage, Mr Lutz can be heard saying: “Are you f...ing serious, man? That is f...ed-up, man. Stupid a.....e.”

‌The video, which was captioned: “A.....e tourist carves name in Colosseum in Rome”, drew a furious reaction on social media, with commentators saying they hoped he would be found and arrested.

‌Gennaro Sangiuliano, Italy’s culture minister, congratulated the police for having identified the culprit.

Andrew Medichini/AP Italy's culture and tourism minister Gennaro Sangiuliano says ‌“I am grateful to the Carabinieri for having swiftly identified the person who is alleged to be responsible for this act.”

‘Absurd act’

‌“I am grateful to the Carabinieri for having swiftly identified the person who is alleged to be responsible for this act, uncivilised as it was absurd, which was committed at the Colosseum,” the minister said on Thursday (local time).

‌“It was a gesture that offended everyone in the world who appreciates the value of archaeology, history and monuments. I hope that the justice system will now run its course and rigorously apply the law.”

‌He said that when the case comes to a trial the culture ministry will apply to be a plaintiff.

Sangiuliano added the coalition government was debating a law which would toughen penalties for people found guilty of defacing or damaging Italy’s cultural heritage and historic sites.

“Those who cause damage will pay,” he said.

‌The building of the Colosseum began during the reign of the emperor Vespasian in the first century AD.

It was able to accommodate 50,000 spectators, who were shielded from the sun by a system of awnings that were operated by sailors.