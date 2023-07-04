Airbnb guests call out hosts for having note in 'every room and every surface'

The unnamed rental had notes on nearly every surface and piece of furniture.

It's understandable that people who rent out their own properties for guests want to make sure their belongings are taken care of.

But one host of an unnamed rental has been called out online for having a note with rules in "every room and every surface".

"Is there a cap on how many rules can be displayed in an Airbnb?"﻿ US traveller Becky asked in a clip shared to TikTok.

"I don't get it. We stayed at an airbnb / vrbo house with another family over the weekend. The rules displayed all over the house just killed me," she added in the caption.

"It seemed like every room and every surface had a note. It almost felt like it wasn't a vacation with So. Many. Rules."

Indeed the footage showed various laminated notes plastered on doors, cupboards, walls and tables.

﻿One read: "Decorative piece only. Do not touch or move for ANY REASON. I am 10,000 years old and will break if you look at me the wrong way."

"This was out grandmother's table please be kind to it and use a place mat," read another.

Others labelled things as "antique and fragile" or "for owner's use only". Also on the microwave it warns to not "pull open or push closed" and there is a door where you ﻿are told not to "turn lever".

The video received thousands of comments from people equally perplexed that these 'precious' items would be left in a holiday rental.

"Sounds like this stuff should NOT BE IN AN AIRBNB!!!!" one person pointed out.

"Is this a museum?" was another valid question.

"I also store all my fragile antiques in my Airbnbs," one person quipped.

While a fourth wrote: "Never put sentimental, priceless, or antique items in an Airbnb. Most have a little rule book or note card sized list by the front door."

-9Honey Travel