British Airways serves KFC to passengers after in-flight meal malfunction

Passengers on a British Airways (BA) flight were served fast food from Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) following problems with the airline’s usual in-flight meal service.

Footage showed cabin crew handing out fried chicken to passengers on the flight on Sunday.

It had earlier set off from Turks and Caicos, before stopping in Nassau, in The Bahamas, on its way to London.

The crew bought several buckets of the fast food in Nassau after discovering that the plane’s catering carts were not properly chilled, which meant the airline’s normal in-flight meals could not be served.

Passengers in both the economy and business cabins were given chicken legs with around eight hours and twenty minutes of the flight remaining. The flight was also an hour late following the stopover.

Instagram user Ian Morgan, who uploaded the footage, wrote: “A 12 hour flight from Turks and Caicos and @british_airways had forgotten food for all their passengers so on the scheduled stop at Bahamas they got KFC buckets and handed out ONE chicken leg per passenger.”

He added that the meal was an “absolute disgrace”.

Another passenger told The Sun: “The intense heat out there made the food unsafe and BA didn’t want to chance the whole flight getting sick.

“This was their only option to ensure everyone stayed safe but didn’t starve.

“Everyone also got a voucher to buy food on arrival. I think BA did the best they could, given the circumstances.”

A BA spokesman said: “Our teams sprung into action and made sure our customers had something to eat.

‌“We apologise to customers that their full meal service was not available and we had to wing it on this occasion. We’re sorry if we ruffled any feathers.”

-The Telegraph