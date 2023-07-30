Air NZ assesses impact of fresh engine issues, which could cause cracks

Pratt & Whitney engines are used to power Air New Zealand’s fleet of A320neo and A321neo planes.

Air New Zealand is assessing the impact of a fresh issue with Pratt & Whitney engines, which overseas airline executives are concerned could ground planes and cut flight capacity.

RTX Corp, the parent company of the US engine maker, is recalling 1200 of more than 3000 engines built for the twin-engined Airbus A320neo between 2015 and 2021. The engines must be removed and checked for microscopic cracks.

The “rare condition” contaminated the powder metal used to make “certain engine parts”, and could cause cracks to form on critical engine parts, RTX said.

Air New Zealand chief operational and safety officer David Morgan said the airline was working with Pratt & Whitney to understand the impact on its A320neo aircraft.

“At this stage we understand there is limited exposure for our engines, which would not impact our schedule,” Morgan said.

“This is not unique to Air New Zealand and does not represent a safety issue.”

Air NZ’s A320neo aircraft are used on short-haul routes to Australia, throughout the Pacific and domestically. Neo stands for new engine option, and is the newer, more fuel-efficient jet the airline has been receiving in recent years.

Globally, 200 engines must be inspected by mid-September, and the remainder within the next nine to 12 months.

The issue comes at a time when many airlines are struggling with staff and plane shortages, making it harder to add more flights.

Hawaiian Airlines has warned that it may have to reduce capacity, saying on Tuesday that the impact would depend on the availability of parts that needed to be replaced. The airline has already grounded planes because of a lack of engines.

Air New Zealand is among many airlines to have experienced ongoing issues with Pratt & Whitney engines.

In April, the national carrier was forced to ground two planes amid a global shortage of the engines, impacting almost 150,000 of its customers.

Air New Zealand and other carriers also faced a turbulent time with Rolls Royce engines between 2017 and 2019, which grounded some of the national carrier’s larger 787 fleet.