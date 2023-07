Domestic jet flights to the main centres and Queenstown have not been affected. (File photo)

Early morning fog saw restrictions on flights at Auckland airport on Monday.

Restrictions were put in place at 3.45am and lifted at 6.54am, but 10 domestic flights were cancelled, and one flight had been delayed due to fog.

Flights between Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected.

International flights have also not been affected by the fog.