'Attenzione, pickpocket!' How to avoid becoming a crime statistic overseas

Footage of a man stealing a woman's phone as she crosses the road, without anyone noticing him.

If you have scrolled through TikTok in July, there is a fair chance you've heard the rallying cry of Cittadini Non Distratti, an Italian organisation whose name translates to "Undistracted Citizens".

"Attenzione, Pickpocket!" a phrase popularised in online videos by 57-year-old Monica Poli, is a signal to unsuspecting tourists that someone is trying to take their things. Poli, a Venice local, spends her free time roaming the streets on the hunt for pickpockets. In the process, she has raised awareness for current and future tourists to protect their belongings.

Cittadini Non Distratti is one of several European anti-pickpocketing groups run by volunteers who film and call out thieves. The organisation shares videos of criminals online and sends them to local police departments in an effort to combat what they see as a rampant spike in stealing after the coronavirus pandemic. Their videos show pickpockets covering their faces and running in the opposite direction, trying to make their way out of frame with snagged goods.

"We want to protect all of the tourists and let them know what is happening in Italy," Poli told The Washington Post in an interview.

Her videos have spawned thousands of parodies and even a remixed TikTok song, (Poli says she is not a fan.) But she hopes more awareness can minimise harm and reduce tourists' losses. "If you are pickpocketed and you don't go immediately to the police, the thief will stay free," she said.

Who do pickpockets target?

Pickpockets look for distracted and unaware travellers. "That's not to say that anyone can be prey, but if you're engrossed in your phone - you're less attentive to what's going on around you," said Maria Pasquale, a Rome-based travel journalist and author. "I always carry my bag crossbody, never leave it sitting on or hanging off a chair out of my line of sight, and I am just that little more observant if I'm in a crowded area."

These thieves are looking for "big-ticket valuables" on display like cameras, designer bags, phones, expensive jewellery or an abundance of shopping bags. They are often seen in videos keeping a watchful eye on people's pockets and bags and lingering behind someone as they walk.

Travel experts like Pasquale recommend a less-is-more approach to travel and sightseeing.

Money belts and belt bags can be worn under loose clothing and jackets. The small fabric pouches are less detectable than a large bag and can keep money and credit cards from slipping into the wrong hands.

Cameras and phones can be connected to neck or wrist straps for easier access.

123rf Pickpockets look for distracted and unaware travellers.

How do pickpockets distract tourists?

Videos of pickpockets shared by pages like Cittadini Non Distratti's show some pickpockets using jackets draped over their arms to mask their hand movements. These individuals will get close to a tourist's jacket pockets or bags and take their belongings.

Lazza Ramo, a 36-year-old pickpocket watcher in Milan, says tourists who store their luggage in overhead bins on trains are often targeted: "Once they reach their destination they find themselves without luggage, wallets, mobile phones."

Other pickpockets will take bags off the ground or hanging from restaurant chairs while their target is distracted. Some work in teams, using one person to distract their target while the other attempts to take items.

"Look for a big hat or an open flowy shirt. They usually work in pairs or groups of three to four," said Gillian Longworth McGuire, a Venice-based travel writer.

A 2006 article by Slate says teenagers are frequent suspects, due to lighter criminal consequences. Pregnant women, according to Poli, are also commonly identified as pickpockets in these incidents. She said they are more likely to receive shorter jail sentences than their male counterparts to accommodate their health needs.

Pickpockets will often bump into people, drop items in front of your walkway or spill food in an attempt to create chaos and distraction. These situations offer an opportunity to catch tourists off-guard.

Tourists should try to maintain distance from other people and keep an eye on their personal items while crossing streets, walking up stairways or standing in lines.

How can I protect myself from pickpockets?

Hotel safes are a good place to store passports and other valuable goods during a trip abroad.

Tourists should limit the number of items they carry while out shopping, walking or sightseeing. If carrying a bag is necessary, use one that zips shut or closes securely.

Pasquale and McGuire recommend resources such as anti-theft bags with zippers, locks and cellphone necklaces that are sold at department stores or online.

What do I do if I've been robbed?

Travel experts recommend using emergency services to address any threats to safety. Before travelling, tourists should identify the emergency services number in their region and save it in their phone's contact. In Italy, Greece, Spain and the United Kingdom, travellers can call 112.

Hotel staff can guide tourists to safety resources and field requests to call the proper authorities. Additionally, travellers can contact the embassy of their native country for valuable resources and local assistance.

Before trying to shout or yell at a pickpocket, McGuire and Poli recommend getting the attention of authorities and people surrounding the area.

"I have never seen someone get violent when called out, they usually run. But obviously, someone should only do what they feel safe doing," McGuire said.

Though Poli said pickpockets are usually not dangerous, in one instance, she was attacked by four women who were stealing from a tourist. The incident left her with mild neck injuries and a neck brace.

"It was four years ago," she said. "They pushed me back, but I continued to do the same thing. I don't care. You are in Italy. You must respect the tourists."