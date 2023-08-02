Tourists blamed for silencing Italian bell tower that locals say they cannot sleep without

Centuries-old tower in Pienza will now be silent between 10pm and 7am after complaints made by foreign visitors.

Sleep-deprived tourists have been blamed for silencing a historic Italian clock tower by dismayed locals who argue that they cannot slumber without its bells tolling.

The centuries-old tower in Pienza, a Renaissance gem south of Siena, will be silent between 10pm and 7am because of complaints made by foreign visitors staying in nearby hotels and bed and breakfast properties.

Historically, its bells tolled every 30 minutes, marking the procession of the day and night.

Many of the complaints reportedly came from American tourists, who are more likely to be trying to recover from jet-lag than their British and European counterparts.

‌The problem is particularly acute during the summer – not only are there more tourists in the town, but windows are flung open to try to catch a breeze in the many properties that do not have air conditioning.

“We received complaints from several owners of B&Bs,” said Manolo Garosi, the mayor of Pienza.

He said: “They were mostly from the properties that are close to the main piazza and so near to the bell tower.”

‌Garosi defended the silencing of the bells, saying the move was hardly unprecedented.‌

“We are not the only ones to do this. Other towns that have bell towers have done just the same thing,” he said.

There have been similar issues in France, with foreign tourists complaining about church bells, crowing roosters, buzzing cicadas and other sounds that form part of rural life.

But among the 2000 people who live in Pienza, many are unhappy with the decision. They say the tolling of the bells is part of the town’s fabric.

Some are complaining that they are so accustomed to the chiming of the bells during the night that they can no longer sleep well because they find the newfound silence disquieting.

Situated in the picturesque Val d’Orcia of southern Tuscany, the town is an architectural time capsule and was used in the filming of Franco Zeffirelli’s Romeo and Juliet.

It was originally known as Corsignano, but it was renamed after Pope Pius II embarked on a transformation of the place in the 15th century, putting into practice Renaissance town-planning concepts.

Pope Pius had been born in the town and after its redesign it was renamed Pienza in his honour.

Since 1996, it has been listed by Unesco as a World Heritage site.

“Pius II’s plan, to develop the town as his summer court, involved the construction or reconstruction of approximately 40 buildings, public and private, which further transformed the mediaeval town into a creation of the Italian Renaissance,” Unesco says in its listing.