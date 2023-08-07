'Britain's wonkiest pub' burns down in 'suspicious' blaze

For decades, customers flocked to the 18th-century hostelry, fascinated by the illusion that allowed them to roll a coin uphill along the bar.

Police are investigating a “suspicious” blaze that destroyed “Britain’s wonkiest pub” just weeks after it was sold to developers.

The Crooked House pub in Himley in the Black Country became an unlikely tourist attraction thanks to its uneven walls, floors and surfaces.

For decades, customers flocked to the 18th-century hostelry, fascinated by the illusion that allowed them to roll a coin uphill along the bar.

In recent years it also became a popular wedding venue for people wanting to tie the knot at a location with a quirky backdrop.

But there are fears the historic building will now have to be demolished after fire tore through it on Saturday night, leaving it a smouldering shell.

The blaze comes just days after the brewery confirmed that The Crooked House had been sold to developers and would never operate as a pub again.

Fire crews were alerted to reports of a blaze at the isolated property just after 10pm on Saturday night.

Witnesses said six appliances attended the scene and firefighters battled for more than an hour to bring the flames under control.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said no one was believed to be inside the building at the time and no injuries had been reported.

But Staffordshire Police confirmed that an investigation had been launched in a bid to determine the cause of the fire, amid local reports that it had been started deliberately.

One local claimed that intruders had been spotted inside the pub, which has been closed for some time, on Friday, and appeared to be partying and playing loud music.

Others questioned the timing of the fire, coming just days after the property was sold.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: “We are appealing for information after a fire at a derelict building in Himley late Saturday evening.

“Officers were called to a report of a fire at what used to be The Crooked House pub on Himley Road at 10:45pm on 5 August.

“Crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance and had extinguished the blaze. No one was believed to be inside the building and no one has been reported injured.

“We are now working with fire investigators to establish the cause of the fire. Fire investigators are inspecting the scene this morning and officers are making local enquiries to secure any information that might help the investigation.”

Suffering subsidence

The building was originally built as a farmhouse in 1765 but due to mining in the area suffered substantial subsidence in the 19th century, leaving one side considerably lower than the other.

In the 1830s, it became a public house and was initially called The Siden House, “siden’” meaning “crooked” in the local Black Country dialect.

It was later renamed the Glynne Arms, after the local landowner, Sir Stephen Glynne, on whose land it stood.

Topical Press Agency/Getty Images The Glynne Arms, as it was known in 1907.

But in the 1940s the pub faced the prospect of demolition when it was condemned as structurally unsafe by engineers.

Local outcry over its potential loss led Wolverhampton and Dudley Breweries to purchase it and rescue the building.

Using buttresses and girders, builders were able to secure the structure while retaining its lopsided appearance.

It then became known as The Crooked House and began to attract tourists from far and wide with visitors fascinated by its unsteady angles.

Despite the affection in which it was held and its continuing popularity, the pub was recently closed with the owners, Marston’s, putting it up for sale with a guide price of £675,000 (NZ$1.4 million).

Thousands of people signed a petition to keep it as a public house but last month it was confirmed the building had been sold to a private buyer for “an alternative use”.

It is not clear what the new owners were intending to do with the property and there were not thought to be any planning applications lodged with the council.

‘Crying shame it’s gone’

A message posted on the Facebook page of The Crooked House read: “So after 10 months of hard work, very long hours and constant obstacles it’s quite annoying to see your place of business end up like this...

“Time, effort, gone, money, gone, and one of the greatest buildings/oldest pub and heritage gone.”

Carla Smith wrote: “I’m heartbroken. It’s beyond belief that this is allowed to have happened to such a special and iconic building.

“Had a meal the week before it closed and it was really busy, everyone was loving it. It finally had potential again.”

Fiona Rumble wrote: “Oh my goodness! What a shame. I was so hoping it could have been moved and kept in the Black Country Museum.

“We got married here in 2018, it would have been wonderful to share those memories and revisit again when our daughter was old enough to understand. A crying shame it’s gone.”