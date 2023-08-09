British tourist livid after being charged extra for having sandwich cut in half

Lake Como in Italy where the expensive sandwich was served.

A British tourist has hit out at an Italian bar after being charged €2 (NZ$3.60) extra for getting staff to cut his sandwich in half.

The angry customer posted a picture of the bill from Bar Pace in Lake Como on social media, with the receipt showing the extra billing for the halved sandwich.

Listed as “diviso da meta”, the description translates into English as “divided in half”, which pushed the cost of the order of veggie toast and chips from €7.50 to €9.50, the Mirror reported.

However, the owner of the bar hit back, telling local media that “additional requests have a cost”.

"If a customer asks me to make two portions of toast, I have to use two saucers, two napkins and go to the table using two hands. It is true that the customer is always right, but it is equally true that additional requests have a cost."

The customer, who remains anonymous, said on TripAdvisor "this has never happened to me in any of the places I have visited in the world".

TripAdvisor have subsequently suspended reviews for Bar Pace on their website due to an influx of review submissions.

This is not the first incident of its kind to make headlines in 2023.

Earlier this year, another British couple said they were charged double at a Greek restaurant with a simple meal of two smoothies and a lobster pasta costing a whopping €600.