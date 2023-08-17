The images that made us realise we had the brace position all wrong

Heading off on a recent Mystery Break, five-year-old Gus spotted something that had escaped the notice of the entire Stuff Travel team in all their combined years of flying.

Illustrating the brace position to be adopted in the event of an emergency, the card showed passengers leaning forward in their seats with their hands over the tops of their heads. That much we’d taken in.

What had escaped our attention were the accompanying pictures of two pairs of hands – one with one hand placed over the other and a green tick beside it, and the other with fingers interlaced and a red line through it.

When young Gus, the son of Stuff Daily News Editor Nicky Park, asked why you shouldn’t interlace your fingers, even the flight attendant wasn’t able to explain.

It’s tempting – instinctive even – to lace your fingers when you cover your head in the brace position in preparation for what could very well be a bumpy ride ahead.

But doing so is actually a risky move, reducing the odds that your hands and wrists will make it out of the situation unscathed.

Air New Zealand Part of an Air New Zealand safety card illustrating what to do in an emergency. Exact instructions depend on which aircraft you’re flying in.

Air New Zealand head of flight operations Hugh Pearce said the instruction to avoid clasping hands has been included in safety briefings and materials “for a while now.”

“The findings from various accident investigations have shown that during high-impact situations, such as emergency landings, the forces involved can subject the human body to significant stresses. In such scenarios, having hands clasped together could potentially increase the risk of hand and wrist injuries due to the way the forces are distributed.”

Keeping hands flat ensures both hands and wrists are better prepared for impact, he said. Doing this together with keeping feet flat on the floor and knees together stabilises the body and reduces the risk of injury.

Ideally, you should cover your dominant hand with your other one to better protect it from impact or any falling debris. That way, if your top hand is injured, you’ll still have use of the dominant one.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) sets the standards for in-flight safety procedures, and these are incorporated into New Zealand law through civil aviation rules.

Evolved over the years, the brace position has been proven to reduce the chance of injury in the unlikely event of a plane crash. In 1979, the 16-year-old sole survivor of Downeast Airlines flight 46 from Boston to Rockland in the US recalled adopting a brace position after waking up and seeing trees through the window.

A National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report said: “There was no pre-crash warning, and most of the passengers were sleeping or reading. When the survivor saw the aircraft was going to crash into trees, he immediately lowered his head and braced his arms and knees against the seat back in front of him. Although his seat, along with most of the other seats, separated on impact, he suffered only a fractured leg and wrist and a scalp wound.”

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) deputy chief executive aviation safety David Harrison said the latest recommended brace position, based upon tests by the Civil Aero Medical Institute, is to place the forehead against the seat in front with hands holding the lower legs and feet positioned flat and firmly against the floor.

“Interlacing of fingers is not recommended.”

Harrison noted that the brace position may vary depending on the seat type, spacing, which way the seat is facing, or factors such as whether the seat contains an airbag or the passenger is holding an infant.

“It’s important that passengers always follow the safety briefing and information provided by the airline.”

Pearce said that while the instruction not to lace fingers together may sound “overly cautious, it’s designed to prioritise the safety of passengers in extreme circumstances. Air travel remains one of the safest modes of transportation, and these guidelines are in place to ensure that passengers are as well-prepared as possible, even in highly unlikely scenarios.”

Passengers who wish to learn more about the brace position could download the ‘Learn to Brace’ app developed by the Human-Computer Interaction Lab at Italy’s University of Udine, Harrison suggested.