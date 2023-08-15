'Never been so scared': Passenger's fear after man allegedly makes threats on flight from Sydney

A passenger onboard a Malaysia Airlines flight which was forced to turn around and land back in Sydney due to a disruptive flyer has described the incident as the “scariest situation” of her life.

Sammi Marks detailed the threat on Kuala Lumpur-bound Flight MH122 online. The plane had departed Sydney Airport at 1.06pm (local time) but turned back while over the north-west of New South Wales, and landed at the airport at 3.47pm.

“Man appears to have had a religiously fuelled psychotic break during the flight. It’s been intense AF,” wrote Marks. She later added that the situation had “started early in the flight with constant chanting over and over again. A few people were quizzical and looked around but were being polite about it,” and that “he was stalking the aisles getting in the faces of passengers. Cabin staff came through to contain him and he kicked off even more”.

”Unzipped his backpack, put his hands in, made barely veiled threats about having something dangerous in it screaming at the top of his lungs right next to my seat. Never been so scared.”

A 45-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly threatening crew and passengers onboard.

9news Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 sitting on the runway at Sydney Airport.

The aircraft was parked on the taxiway at the southern end of Sydney’s main north-south runway, far from the terminals and other planes, as federal police responded to the “emergency incident”.

The passengers were forced to wait on the plane for three hours and were told to leave all hand luggage onboard.

The incident threw Sydney Airport into chaos, with 32 domestic flights cancelled and dozens of others significantly delayed after the airport was forced to move to single runway operations. However, the incident is not expected to affect Tuesday’s flights, a spokesperson said.

Multiple passengers spoke of the fear on board when the man, who was bald and had a grey beard, began to yell in the aisles, with a backpack strapped to his chest.

“My name is Mohammed, slave of Allah,” the man told staff. “Are you a slave of Allah? Are you? Say it! Say it! Are you a slave of Allah?”

In later photos, passengers can be seen being moved away from the man as airline staff speak with him.

“It’s embarrassing,” one passenger can be heard telling the man as cabin crew attempt to move him on the plane.

In a statement, Malaysia Airlines said: “In the interests of safety, the commander of the flight made the decision to return to Sydney.

“The flight, carrying 194 passengers and five crew onboard, landed safely at 3.47pm hours.

“The safety and comfort of our crew and passengers are of upmost importance to Malaysia Airlines.”

Passengers were escorted off the aircraft and taken by bus to the main section of the airport, where police interviewed witnesses. The flyers were given hotel vouchers for the night.

“Absolute kudos to the cabin crew,” wrote Marks online. “I know they train for this stuff but keeping this guy contained was not easy.

“Scariest situation [of] my life.”

- with Stuff