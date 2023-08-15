Man charged after allegedly claiming to have explosives on board flight forced to return to Sydney

The Malaysia Airlines flight was forced to turn back to Sydney, where it sat on the tarmac for three hours before the man was detained.

A 45-year-old man has been charged after an hours-long plane stand-off ended in an arrest at Sydney Airport.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 left Sydney Airport at 1.40pm on Monday carrying 199 passengers and 12 crew and landed safely back on the runway at 3.47pm, where it sat for hours with emergency vehicles nearby.

A man who had allegedly been disruptive on board was arrested and passengers finally disembarked at about 6.30pm.﻿

Australian Federal Police alleged this morning the man had claimed to have explosives on board.

They said a 45-year-old Canberra resident had been charged with one count of making a false statement about threatening to damage a division three aircraft, and one count of a passenger not complying with cabin crew's safety instructions.

He is expected to appear in court in Sydney on Tuesday.﻿

Velutha Parambath/AP The passenger was arrested hours later in what police described as an emergency incident.

Passengers recorded alleged disruption﻿

Video from on board the plane allegedly shows the man, who was wearing a backpack, threatening passengers and staff.

Velutha Parambath, who was on the plane with his wife and young children, ﻿said the man had begun praying loudly shortly after take-off.

"At that point, we thought he was praying for everybody," he told Today. ﻿

Parambath claimed the man had pointed to a black bag he had with him and allegedly claimed he had "a lot of power" and that he was "ready to do whatever it takes for Allah".

"He was carrying his bag and he said, 'I have got power in my arms'," Parambath said.

9news Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 sitting on the runway at Sydney Airport.

He praised the crew for their actions, saying they did well to placate the man and keep passengers as calm as possible.﻿

"Until we landed most passengers didn't know the full story," he said.

"Then people started getting the internet and started seeing headlines that we were taken potentially as a hostage, that's when we actually heard more of a noise and commotion from all of the passengers.﻿"

The Australian Federal Police said a 45-year-old man was arrested.

"The AFP will not divulge operational matters, however, an emergency response plan was enacted and an evacuation was initiated once it was deemed safe for passengers and crew," the AFP said in a statement.

But questions have been raised over the length of time it took to resolve the incident, with the first passengers finally evacuated at 6.30pm.

"We were just isolated at the end of a runway and that, I would say, was the scariest bit of all," Parambath said.

"You didn't know what was going to happen."

He acknowledged that the AFP had to follow procedures, but wished they could have been taken off the plane faster.

They were brought to an airport lounge where police spoke with them. None of the nearly 200 passengers on board were allowed to bring luggage with them﻿, they told Today.

They also claimed they had not been updated while on the plane on when they might be able to leave.﻿

Some said they had left medication they needed on board the plane.﻿

Those who lived in Sydney were allowed to return home after police spoke to the crowd, while others were given vouchers for nearby hotels.﻿

Malaysia Airlines said earlier the flight was turned around due to a "﻿disruptive passenger onboard".

"In the interest of safety, the commander of the flight made a decision to return to Sydney," a Malaysia Airlines spokesperson said.

"The safety and comfort of our crew and passengers are of utmost importance to Malaysia Airlines.

"The aircraft will be thoroughly inspected by the police.

"Passengers will be transferred to the next available flights after obtaining clearance from the authorities."

Sydney Airport said 32 domestic flights had been cancelled, 16 inbound and 16 outbound, and other domestic flights had delays of up to 90 minutes.

No international flights were affected and passengers are being told to check for updates with their airlines.

A Sydney Airport spokesperson said earlier it was supporting emergency agencies in the management of an incident at the airport.

"The airport is operational with flights arriving and departing," the spokesperson said.

"Passengers are encouraged to check directly with their airline regarding the status of their flight."

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) was called to meet the plane on arrival and confirmed earlier it was "responding to an emergency incident at Sydney International Airport".

This story was originally published on 9News and is republished with permission.