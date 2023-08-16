Thousands of holidaymakers flee French wildfires.

Thousands of holidaymakers have been evacuated from campsites in France as wildfires swept through the country’s south-west, near the Spanish border.

About 500 hectares of land were scorched as 450 firefighters backed up by surveillance aircraft fought to keep the flames in check south of the city of Perpignan.

“The fires have been contained,” senior regional official Rodrigue Furcy told local radio. But he added the worst affected area was “under close surveillance and firefighters were still battling the blaze”.

Up to 3000 people staying at four campsites in the region had been evacuated on Monday evening (Tuesday NZT) as a precaution amid the blazes.

With the exception of “350 to 400” people, the holidaymakers had been able to return to their campsites on Tuesday, said Furcy.

Some had lost their documents, money and cars in the fires, officials said.

Yacine Bouchaid/SDIS 66 Firefighters working to extinguish a wildfire in Saint-André, southeastern France.

The wildfires initially broke out on Monday afternoon near the villages of Saint-Andre, Sorède and the seaside resort of Argelès.

The flames had spread rapidly because of “extremely hot weather, drought and strong winds”.

Nineteen firefighters had sustained light injuries, mainly from smoke inhalation, and one was admitted to hospital after a fall “but the good news is that there have been no fatalities”, added Furcy.

Thirty houses were damaged, along with a warehouse and a campsite.

Yacine Bouchaid/SDIS 66 About 500 hectares of land were scorched.

Several roads were closed and the train service from Perpignan to the Spanish border was suspended for several hours.

French interior minister Gérald Darmanin said that the situation was under control and paid tribute to firefighters.

Region hit by intense heat and drought

Bordering Spain, the Pyrenees-Orientales region has been worse affected than any other French region by a devastating drought. The lack of water and high heat has seen various towns impose water restrictions and ban the construction of new swimming pools.

The area was vulnerable because of “intense heat, dryness and tumultuous winds of up to 180kph”, said authorities.

Yacine Bouchaid/SDIS 66 The flames had spread rapidly because of “extremely hot weather, drought and strong winds”.

Climate change is being blamed as a factor for a rash of wildfires in Europe and around the globe.

Fires forced tens of thousands of people in Greece, Spain, Portugal and other parts of Europe to evacuate earlier this year, while in western Canada smoke from a series of severe fires blanketed a vast swath of the American Midwest and East Coast.

In Hawaii, last week’s devastating wildfires on the island of Maui have killed at least 99 people, forced tens of thousands of residents and tourists to evacuate the island and devastated the historic resort city of Lahaina. It is the deadliest American wildfire in more than a century.