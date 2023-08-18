How to avoid getting ripped off and spending $1300 on a measly meal overseas

There’s nothing wrong with splurging on a memorable meal on holiday.

But a group of tourists on the Greek island of Mykonos were shocked to find they had blown their budget on a lacklustre dining experience, spending €711.41 (NZ$1300) on three orange juices, a cocktail, and some squid and shrimp.

It wasn’t the first time DK Oyster had hit travellers with an eye-watering bill – earlier this year, an American couple complained about having to pay €800 for two mojitos and four crab legs, prompting Tripadvisor to issue a warning about the restaurant’s practices.

You might think you would never be so careless as to be stung with such an outrageous restaurant bill. But there can be some surprises in store when dining in a foreign country.

Here’s what to look out for.

123RF Eye-watering prices are not uncommon in Mykonos.

Check the reviews

Some of the best travel moments can come from spontaneity, and finding places on the fly. But if you’re in a tourist trap area, it’s best to proceed with caution.

It’s always worth looking up an establishment online and checking out some recent reviews from fellow travellers. Had the aforementioned tourists taken the time to search DK Oyster, they would have seen it had a two-star rating on Tripadvisor, as well as a safety alert. Not to mention all the headlines about its high prices over the years.

Ignore touts

In tourist hotspots, many restaurants employ someone to stand outside and convince travellers to come in. The hapless diners in Mykonos said they were told they could use the restaurant’s sunbeds and umbrellas for “free”.

This should have been a big red flag – a decent restaurant shouldn’t have to tout for business.

Research the local dining culture

Restaurants aren’t always out to rip tourists off – in some cases, extra charges are simply an accepted part of the dining culture.

For example, in Italy, it's common practice for cafes to charge extra if you want to sit down to drink your coffee, rather than standing at the bar as locals do. Or in Japan, izakaya (pubs) have a table charge called “otoshi” which comes in the form of a snack served when you sit down, sometimes referred to as a “compulsory appetiser”.

123rf Sitting down to enjoy that espresso will cost you more in Italy.

Just because it’s on the table doesn’t mean it’s free

In some countries, there’s no legal requirement for restaurants to provide free tap water. Most will offer bottled water – it may already be on the table when you arrive – and you’re expected to pay for it.

Be aware of bread and other nibbles, too. In Portugal, for example, waiters may bring out a selection of small dishes like bread, olives and cheese while you’re looking at the menu. This custom is called “couvert”, and while usually inexpensive, these snacks aren’t free.

Always ask for a menu

This might seem like an obvious one – but it appears to be where the tourists in Mykonos went wrong, revealing in their review staff offered the food “without explaining the details”.

Always insist on seeing a menu with prices before accepting any drinks or dishes. But read it carefully and make sure you understand the charges – for instance, a cut of meat or fish could be charged by weight, rather than the plate.

Add on taxes and tips

In the US, you might be surprised when you get the bill and find the total is more expensive than you had expected. That’s because sales tax (which differs by state) is generally not included in listed prices, which means the true total is only revealed when you go to pay.

You also have to factor in a tip – in the US, 15-20% is standard. But make sure to check the bill, as it’s becoming more common for restaurants to automatically add one on. If the bill says “gratuity included”, you’re not required to tip extra.

Familiarise yourself with the currency

When spending in a currency that uses large denominations – like Indonesia, where you’re dealing with millions of rupiahs (1 million rupiah equals about NZ$110) – it can be easy to get confused.

One Australian tourist earlier this year warned of making this mistake after he bought a bottle of wine that he thought cost the equivalent of AU$170, but actually cost AU$2000. The menu had the price listed as $RP1700++ – a common way to abbreviate 17 million.

If paying by credit card, make sure to pay in the local currency, rather than opting to pay in your home currency. You’ll pay more for this service, known as “dynamic currency conversion”.

While it might not seem that significant if you’ve already blown $1300 on the bill, every little saving counts.