Tourists in sandals decide to hike Italian mountain. It didn't end well

Think you know Italy? Think again (video published August 2019).

Italian hikers who had to be rescued by helicopter after clambering high up into the Dolomites wearing sandals have been castigated as clueless.

‌Four walkers wearing Teva-style sandals had to be rescued this week, at an estimated cost of €10,000 (NZ$18,300), after getting into trouble in the mountain range in Italy’s northern region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia.

‌The hikers, two women and two men in their twenties and thirties who had a pet dog with them, climbed to about 2000 metres above sea level on the rocky flanks of Monte Rua before calling for help.

‌Many Italians accused them of incompetence and said they should be compelled to pay for the cost of the rescue.

‘Dozens and dozens’ of rescues

‌The Alpine Rescue Service published on social media a photo of two of the tourists, wearing light shorts and strap-on sports sandals.

123rf With Italy experiencing a post-pandemic surge in tourism, the Dolomites have been “assaulted by an army of unprepared explorers,” one Italian newspaper remarked.

‌Mountain rescue experts expressed their frustration with the large number of ill-equipped visitors taking to the hills during the summer months.

‌They said they had carried out “dozens and dozens” of rescues in Italy in recent days and that 10 people had lost their lives in the high mountains in the last week alone.

‌“We have had to rescue people wearing sandals and groups who, in the space of a few hours, managed to get lost three times on the same path,” the Alpine Rescue Service said in a post on Instagram.

‘Army of unprepared explorers’

The rescue service implored people to approach hikes with prudence and respect, adding: “In particular those who don’t know the mountains or don’t know have much experience.”

With Italy experiencing a post-pandemic surge in tourism, the Dolomites have been “assaulted by an army of unprepared explorers,” one Italian newspaper remarked.

‌Alex Barattin, from the alpine rescue service in the northern Veneto region, said many walkers were utterly clueless as to how to conduct themselves safely at high altitudes.

‌“They are unaware of their own level of fitness and they lack the most basic knowledge – for instance, an ascent of 800 metres takes about three to four hours of walking. Under the glare of the sun, it requires significant physical exertion,” he told the newspaper Corriere del Veneto.