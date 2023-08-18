Naked photo shoots prompt sunflower farm plea to 'keep your clothes on'

The sunflower farm reminded visitors that it was a ‘family area’. (file photo)

A UK sunflower farm has urged visitors to keep their clothes on following reports of nude photo shoots taking place.

Stoke Fruit Farm on Hayling Island in Hampshire posted a “reminder” on social media that it was a “family area”, saying “please keep your clothes on in the sunflowers”.

“We are having a increase of reports of naked photography taking place and this must not happen during our public sessions please!”

One commenter said her son “got a right eyeful” when they came across a woman wearing “just a thong” and “didn’t know where to look”.

Another said their family “didnt (sic) see anyone naked until my 2 year old decided to strip down to her nappy and streak. There must be something in the air”.

Sam Wilson, who runs the site, told The BBC there had been four naked photo shoots since the farm, which has become popular with Instagrammers, opened its flower-picking fields on July 28, three of which took place on the same day.

Many commenters found the post amusing, with some tagging friends or family members they insinuated may have been the culprits.

“You’re going to need some bigger sunflowers,” one person wrote.

“I didn’t think you grew aubergines,” another said.

One commenter described the situation as a “disgrace”, adding: “It’s a family business, not a place for women to pose naked. I will be monitoring the site with my binoculars to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

A photo on the post of a sign depicting a bikini top with a red line through it and saying “no topless” prompted some to label it sexist.

“If as a society we deem it ok that men can be topless in a pair of swimming shorts then why on Earth is it a faux pas that women can’t be topless? Loosen up, get a bit European and drop the double standards,” one person said.

Others commented that the post was great publicity for the farm, while some suggested there was clearly a market for nude sessions.

“Bet this has brought a new wave of middle aged male customers to the area,” one person wrote. “Great marketing idea I love it.”

Fields of flowers have become popular spots for photography worldwide. The Wānaka Lavender Farm is one example in New Zealand.