The dog ate my passport: US couple's Italy wedding in jeopardy

A Christchurch pooch ate his dad's passport. It ended up being a very expensive meal (video published July 2022).

A US couple’s dream destination wedding may have gone to the dogs after their pooch ate the groom’s passport.

Donato Frattaroli and Magda Mazri, who live in Boston, had gone out to get their marriage license last Thursday, ahead of flying out to Italy this Friday for their August 31 wedding.

But when they got home, they discovered their one-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever, Chickie, had chewed through multiple pages of Frattaroli’s passport.

"It was like every important page. Like all of his personal information – completely torn up,” Mazri told NBC10 Boston.

Mazri said the behaviour was out of character for Chickie, who was a “very good dog”.

“She’s not a house destroyer.”

Mazri said if the new passport didn’t arrive in time, she would fly to Italy first, with the hope that Frattaroli would soon be able to follow.

“That's the absolutely worst case scenario and I refuse for it to get any worse than that so Plan B is Plan A," she said.

The couple may take comfort from the story of a Christchurch-based couple who experienced a similar issue last year, when the night before a long-awaited trip to Fiji they discovered their dog Kevin had used one of their passports as a chew toy.

Fortunately, in a matter of hours, the passport office was able to issue them with a new one – which was safely stored away from Kevin for the night.