What happens when your flight loses cabin pressure

Harrison Hove was one of 50 passengers aboard American Airlines Flight 5916 on August 10 when it dropped nearly 15,000 feet in roughly three minutes after experiencing a "possible pressurisation issue”.

Minutes after the oxygen masks dropped down from above the seats, Harrison Hove detected an unnerving burning smell. Shortly before that, on his American Airlines flight earlier this month from Charlotte to Gainesville, Florida, his ears had mysteriously popped. Many passengers were confused and unaware of what had happened. Hove said the next 20 minutes felt like hours.

Eventually, pilots announced that the cabin had experienced "a possible pressurisation issue," and descended the plane from around 30,000 feet (9144 metres) to 10,000 feet (3048m) in mere minutes, the airline said in a statement. During this time, Hove said there wasn't aggressive turbulence or hysteria from passengers, but he could feel a quick, downward slope ride.

"It was not like a roller coaster at all - it wasn't uncomfortable. I wasn't thinking the plane was ever out of control," said Hove, who serves as associate chair at the University of Florida's journalism department. "Any 'woos' you would feel in your stomach were very brief and not significant."

Movies such as Air Force One and Final Destination often portray depressurisation scenarios with gaping holes in windows, luggage flying out of overhead compartments or even plane doors being ripped off. The reality typically isn't as extreme as Hollywood depictions would have you believe, and the most recent malfunction illustrates what happens when an airplane loses cabin pressure.

Why are planes pressurised?

Because most commercial aeroplanes fly more than 30,000 feet above sea level, the air within a cabin is pressurised in order for flight crew and passengers to sustain normal functions. Cabin air is pressurised at an air flow one would feel at 8000 feet, according to US Federal Aviation Administration standards. It's the same as the Grand Canyon's highest elevation point, which humans can safely access.

Aeroplanes will pressurise air through their engines, where they will suck in the outside air supply while on the ground and divert any excess to the cabin itself. This can be seen through the cooling air flooding into the cabin before takeoff near the overhead compartments. Air within the engines is then cooled and humidified, and eventually circulated to the rest of the plane. The aircraft will then maintain its ideal pressure level throughout the flight.

Scott Wagner, who teaches aeronautical science at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, describes air pressure malfunctions as neither common nor rare. They can potentially be serious if flight crews don't appropriately address cabin safety protocol before takeoff, or if they don't confront the problem correctly once the plane is in the air.

They are also one of the most common issues addressed in training for pilots, which typically involves using simulators.

How do pilots know they're losing cabin pressure?

Trainings at accredited aviation schools and programmes are intended to follow FAA regulations. They mandate pilot or flight engineer stations to be equipped with instruments that show the difference in air pressure inside and outside an aircraft. The same applies to devices showing cabin pressure within the aircraft, and the rate at which the pressure changes throughout the flight.

These instruments deliver warnings when the flight's pressure differential or cabin pressure altitude limit poses a risk. If this alarm goes off, aircrew will be prompted to follow an itemised checklist to remedy the problem.

"I don't want to say it's routine, but it's one of many things that are regularly done in training," said Marvin Frantz, a pilot who works for the Office of Aviation Safety at the National Transportation Safety Board.

At what altitude do planes need to be pressurised?

An altitude of 10,000 feet is the ceiling at which the air pressure allows normal breathing. When an aeroplane cabin's air pressure malfunctions, it's standard practice to approach this height to protect those on board. Fly any higher, and the surrounding air becomes thinner, requiring pressurised oxygen within aircraft cabins for those onboard to survive.

"The normal pressurisation in the airplane gives enough oxygen that we breathe normally," said Wagner, who teaches aircraft systems and flight-safety classes. "If that's exceeded, and altitude is high enough that we don't have enough oxygen in the air, that's where the supplemental oxygen needs to comes in."

On Hove's flight, the plane descended to that altitude sweet spot shortly after pilots were alerted to a pressurisation issue. It took three minutes for the plane to drop nearly 15,000 feet, and another few minutes before the plane dropped an extra 4000 feet, according to FlightAware, which tracks domestic and international flights.

What causes a plane to lose pressurisation?

There are various reasons an aircraft might experience depressurisation, including structural malfunctions to windows, doors or sealed pressure vessels, as well as incorrectly activating the cabin's pressurisation controls or structural malfunctions to the aircraft's overall system.

A pilot may consider deliberately altering the cabin's pressure system in some cases, such as if they need to clear smoke throughout a cabin, although that measure is considered drastic and less common.

A loss in cabin pressure is categorised as explosive, rapid or gradual, depending on how much time passes before depressurisation occurs, according to SKYbrary, an online repository for aviation safety guidelines and resources.

Explosive depressurisations, which usually only happen on smaller aircraft flying at very high altitudes, occur in less than half a second. The quick drop in temperature and humidity changes can cause the cabin air to fill with fog and debris.

Aircraft, especially larger carriers, more commonly see rapid depressurisation, which occurs over several seconds. Those on board will typically hear a bang and sudden fogging in these cases.

Gradual depressurisation is the hardest type to identify before pilot crew might be warned of a potential issue. This will typically occur due to a leak in the aircraft's pressure vessel, reductions to the cabin airflow or the plane failing to pressurise after takeoff.

In cases where decompression occurs as a result of a structural failure, such as a window falling off, SKYbrary said there is a risk for to experience strong winds, be hit by debris or potentially be sucked out of an aircraft.

It's unclear what type of depressurisation occurred on American Airlines Flight 5916.

What happens to passengers and crew in low oxygen?

One of the main medical concerns with a lack of pressurisation in an aircraft cabin is hypoxia, where lower levels of oxygen prevents a human's organs from fully functioning. On aeroplanes, this can occur when pressurisation and supplemental oxygen systems aren't working or during explosive and rapid depressurisation, according to FAA guidelines. On Hove's flight, an off-duty pilot sitting nearby explained the burning smell was a result of activating the oxygen system.

Hypoxia can occur within mere minutes. It can be difficult to pick up on symptoms of oxygen starvation because the body often doesn't give reliable signals. The brain is usually the first to demonstrate symptoms, which can be seen by a loss of judgement or confusion. That can be dangerous for pilots and aircrew navigating the flight.

Experts suggest this happened during a private plane crash in rural Virginia this June, where an unresponsive pilot was seen slumped over in his seat before a crash that killed all four people on board.

Other common symptoms of hypoxia include increased breathing rate, lightheadedness, dizziness and poor coordination. Some individuals who experience hypoxia may also feel euphoria.

"These subjects can't write their name intelligibly, or even sort a deck of cards by suits ... yet, they think they're doing just fine," reads an FAA brochure.