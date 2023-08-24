Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran tells media he's "frustrated" that a plane was damaged by a vehicle at the airport in August.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said an “investigation is underway” after a truck crashed into a Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Auckland Airport.

The truck crashed into the aircraft last week while it was between flights, an Air New Zealand spokesperson.

Air New Zealand is working with passengers affected by any flight changes while the plane is being repaired.

“We are still assessing how long the aircraft will be out of service and what the impacts will be,” the spokesperson said.

Foran the crash is “frustrating” but “these things do happen”.

“These aircraft are made out of carbon fibre, and you don’t want to really hit them at all. You certainly don’t want to create any damage.

“The investigation is underway. That aircraft will be out of service for some period of time as we repair it,” Foran said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Air New Zealand Boeing 787 damaged after truck hit it, investigation underway (File photo).

The plane needs “quite a bit of work”.

Air New Zealand is investigating how the crash occurred, a spokesperson confirmed.

There have been a few issues with the fleet of Dreamliners in the past.

Between 2017 and 2020 the fleet had to be sent away to be serviced due to problems with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines fitted to the aircraft and in 2021 the airline said it experienced some issues with paint peeling on the wings of its Dreamliners.

During that period Air New Zealand had to ground as many as five 787-9s at any one time and operated lease aircraft to minimise the impact on customers.