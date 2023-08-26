'Traveller beware': Best-selling author Ian Rankin blasts airline after being bumped from business class

Award-winning crime writer Sir Ian Rankin claimed he was downgraded to economy after the airline oversold the flight.

An award-winning crime writer claimed he was downgraded from business to economy class on a British Airways plane, after the airline oversold the flight.

Sir Ian Rankin, 63, was travelling to Greece on a “once-in-a-lifetime” trip to see the Greek tragedy Oedipus Rex on Thursday, but was told there was no space for him and his wife.

The Scottish novelist said they had travelled more than 500km from Edinburgh to take the flight from London Heathrow.

Once at the airport, he was told the flight was oversold and there was no space for them in business class and he would be bumped down.

On average, business class flights are double the price of an economy ticket.

In a post on Instagram, the writer said: “On my way to a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Greece to see Oedipus Rex.

“Treated ourselves to British Airways business class. Tickets bought and paid for in February.

“Now told business class is full and we’re being bumped to economy, traveller beware.”

He tweeted a similar message, which received a wave of support from fans.

Sir Ian explained he had attempted to check in 48 hours before, but received an error message from the airline, and was told to complete the process at the airport.

Broadcaster Terry Christian called the incident a “bad show indeed”.

“Airlines aren’t even particularly apologetic about this stuff either in my experience,” he added.

BA replied with an automated message on Twitter, saying: “Hi there, Ian.

“We’re sorry to hear this has happened. Please, once you’ve completed your journey, DM us and we’d be happy to look into this further for you.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this.”

BA told The Telegraph they were not able to comment on individual cases without the details and permission to do so from the customer.

A spokesman added: “We do our best to avoid disrupting customer journeys by using historical data to match the number of available seats to the number of customers we expect to travel, but on rare occasions, we get this wrong. We’re sorry for our customer’s experience.”

Sir Ian is best known for his crime series about Inspector Rebus, the main character in 26 of his novels, the first of which was published in 1987.

He was knighted by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace in June.