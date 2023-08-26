Swiss cabin crew in trouble for photoshoot on wing of Boeing 777

A Swiss cabin crew member is seen posing on the wing of a Boeing 777.

Swiss International Air Lines cabin crew have received a telling off after a video emerged of them dancing and posing for photos on the wing of a Boeing 777.

The footage, which was shared on Instagram, was recently captured in Buenos Aires, Swiss news website 20 Minuten reported.

One flight attendant can be seen standing on the wing on one foot, with her arms raised in the air. She then sashays along the wing, trying different poses, before she is joined by a male flight attendant who emerges from the emergency exit.

A third flight attendant is then shown striking a series of power poses.

In a statement to 20 Minuten, the airline said the behaviour “would not be tolerated” and was in breach of safety and security requirements. Crew members were only permitted to step onto the wings in an emergency, Swiss spokesman Michael Pelzer said.

“What looks like fun in the video is life-threatening,” he said.

“The wings of the Boeing 777 are about five metres high. A fall from that height onto the hard surface can be devastating.”

There were no passengers onboard the plane at the time of the incident, he added.

Swiss’ head of cabin crew Martin Knuchel reportedly sent out an internal memo in which he said he was “angry and disappointed”.

“What if the passengers stop trusting us when they see this video?” he said.

“This has to stop, there must be no more videos.”