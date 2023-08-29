Flight chaos in UK 'to last for days' after air traffic control failure

Holidaymakers have been warned to expect flight chaos until the end of the week following “a network-wide failure” of the UK’s air traffic control system on one of the busiest days of the year.

Thousands of passengers were stranded at departure gates after a fault at National Air Traffic Services (Nats) forced controllers to manually process flight plans on Monday morning (local time).

More than 500 flights were cancelled by early afternoon and hundreds more delayed, leaving passengers stuck abroad with no flights back to the UK for up to a week.

Others were left aboard grounded aircraft for hours, while some arrived at airports to find their flights had been cancelled or delayed by up to 12 hours.

Around one million people were expected to travel through UK airports on the August bank holiday, with 3049 flights due to depart and another 3054 scheduled to arrive.

Liam McBurney By early afternoon, around 500 flights had been cancelled, while data showed that 78% of flights at Heathrow and 74% of those at Gatwick had been delayed.

But just after midday Nats announced a nationwide “failure of the flight planning system”, meaning controllers had to enter the information manually, significantly reducing the number of flights permitted to take off and land.

By early afternoon, around 500 flights had been cancelled, while data showed that 78% of flights at Heathrow and 74% of those at Gatwick had been delayed.

Nats announced that it had “identified and remedied” the issue shortly after 3pm, but Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, warned that “flights are still unfortunately affected”.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, urged passengers affected to contact their airlines and said: “I am very cognisant that this will disrupt people’s travel plans – those who are waiting to arrive in the UK, those waiting to depart – and I do sympathise with any disruption they may be experiencing.”

On Monday night Juliet Kennedy, the Nats operations director, said the system failure would be “very thoroughly investigated”, adding that incoming and outgoing flights had to be reduced to “manage safety”.

Carl Court/Getty Images The United Kingdom's air traffic control systems have grounded thousands of flights on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

She added: “It will take some time for flights to return to normal, and we will continue to work with the airlines and the airports to recover the situation.”

Security sources said the fault appeared to be a genuine technical problem and was not believed to be the work of cyber-hackers or a hostile foreign state.

Senior figures in the airline industry said it would take time for services to return to normal because planes would need to be moved and pilots would need to rest.

Joel Stansfield, the general secretary of the Independent Pilots Association, which represents commercial pilots, warned passengers that delays were likely for “days to come”, adding: “Pilots have strict, legally binding limitations to their working hours – this is to ensure safe working practices and to lessen fatigue.

“It is my suspicion that the impact of these limitations will become more significant in the coming days as airlines try to align these limitations with their recovering schedules.”

Gabby Logan, the BBC broadcaster, who was returning from the World Athletic Championships in Budapest, was among those caught up in the chaos.

She tweeted: “After almost three weeks away from home I am hours from hugging my family. And have just been told UK airspace is shut.”

Around half the British team were also said to be stranded in Budapest, and were forced to find hotels to stay for the night.

On Monday afternoon, British Airways told passengers that no flights would take off until 6pm and that all check-in desks were closed. It advised passengers on short haul flights that anyone due to travel on Tuesday could move their flights to a later date free of charge.

Luton, Manchester, Newcastle and London Stansted airports all said the disruption was likely to continue, with planes at the wrong airports because of the disruption.

Paul Charles, the chief executive of The PC Agency, a travel consultancy, said “This six-hour outage will impact flights for five days. The reason for that is that you have so many planes and crews that are out of position.

“It always takes three days to recover anyway. Then you have the higher volume of people travelling at the moment, with numbers back to approaching pre-pandemic levels. That means this relatively short outage will impact for five days.”

A senior airline executive said: “It is going to be at least a couple of days of disruption. The knock-on effect could be longer than that for some airlines and destinations, but the majority should be back in a couple of days.

“You have aircraft out of position and crews out of hours. There is a knock-on impact. Any other weekend would have been manageable. It is a terrible time to happen. Passengers are going to have to grin and bear it. It is going to be different variances of bad – there are no good outcomes here.”

The executive called for a government investigation into the “unstable” air transport infrastructure.

Passengers and airlines are expected to be out of pocket to the tune of tens of millions of pounds because of the Nats technical meltdown leaving flights cancelled or delayed.

Airlines will have to offer the choice of a refund for the flight or alternative travel arrangements at the earliest opportunity, as well as hotels, taxis and meals if passengers are delayed overnight. Travellers will not be entitled to any cash compensation because the outage is classed under the rules as an “extraordinary circumstance outside of their control”.

In a statement issued at 3.15pm, three hours after first announcing the fault, a spokesman for Nats said: “We have identified and remedied the technical issue affecting our flight planning system this morning.

“The flight planning issue affected the system’s ability to automatically process flight plans, meaning that flight plans had to be processed manually, which cannot be done at the same volume – hence the requirement for traffic flow restrictions.”

A former air traffic controller who was among the passengers caught up in the disruption said the problem had been related to “a failure of the flight planning system”.

Michele Robson, who was waiting on the tarmac at Jersey Airport to travel back to London, said: “It will show them what the aircraft is, what type, the call sign it is and what route it is taking to get where it is going. Obviously, they need that information to be able to control the aircraft safely.”

She said the system stores around four hours worth of data, so that after failing in the morning it continued to operate “pretty normally” until the afternoon.

After that however, she said, controllers were forced to input all the flight planning information manually, which takes a lot longer. “This is one of the longest failures I can remember,” she added.