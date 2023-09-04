A woman named Mrs Honeycombe attacked by swarm of angry bees

Bees are “programmed” to defend against dark-coloured animals, such as bears and badgers, which steal their honey in the wild.

A horsewoman named Mrs Honeycombe was admitted to hospital in the Channel Islands after being stung more than 60 times by a swarm of bees.

Caroline Honeycombe, her sister Jo Dawson and Jo’s eight-year-old daughter were stung multiple times as they walked with their horses down the road from Mont Huelin, a tourist attraction on a hilltop in St Ouen, Jersey.

She required emergency treatment and was put on an intravenous drip after the attack.

The other horses bolted in panic but Honeycombe’s pony, Blue, was stung around 80 times and also needed urgent medical attention.

Her niece was treated in A&E for around a dozen stings.

The attack happened as a beekeeper was opening nearby hives, which contain around a million bees, to check on the honey in the combs.

Honeycombe’s father, Richard Honeycombe, the Constable of St Ouen, said that the parish had closed Mont Huelin on Wednesday night and the road leading to the site would not re-open until Saturday.

This was to give the beekeeper, Nick Faulkner, ample time to move the hives, he said.

He added “I’m not sure where the nine hives are moving to, but I’ve been told it has to be at least three miles (4.8km) away, otherwise the bees could return to the original spot.

“Mr Faulkner came around on Tuesday evening with some jars of honey. He was terribly apologetic and could not have been nicer.

“He also said he would happily cover any expenses we’d faced. Jo’s face [swelling] has gone down and Caroline is feeling much better, as is my granddaughter. The care at A&E was exemplary.”

After the ordeal, Honeycombe described how her horse Blue had been “screaming in pain” on the ground while she was desperately trying to fight off the bees.

Jo Dawson said her daughter was now “fine physically but felt exhausted and remained emotional about the experience”.

Honeycombe’s husband, who arrived at the scene not long after the attack, said: “The doctor at A&E told Caroline that he had never seen so many stings.”

Horses mistaken for bears

It is not the first time that bees from the cluster of hives on Mont Huelin, which runs from L’Etacq to Route de la Villaise, have attacked people and animals.

One possible reason for Monday’s attack was that the beekeeper was removing honey from the hives – which makes bees aggressive – and they then spotted the dark-coloured horses.

Bees are “programmed” to defend against dark-coloured animals, such as bears and badgers, which steal their honey in the wild.

As a result, a dark-coloured dog will tend to get stung more than a paler one.