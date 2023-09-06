Tourist in hot water for breaking off chunk of historic Florence fountain

A German tourist has been branded “an imbecile” and faces a large fine after clambering onto a Renaissance statue of the god Neptune in Florence.

The 22-year-old climbed the Fountain of Neptune in the centre of the Tuscan city to pose for a photograph taken by a friend in the early hours of Monday morning.

He is accused of breaking off a chunk of marble from Neptune’s chariot and damaging the hoof of a sculpted horse at the base of the monument.

Authorities say that he caused about €5000 (NZ$9125) of damage. He was tracked down and now faces a hefty fine.

Security footage caught the tourist climbing the statue, which was commissioned by the Florentine duke Cosimo de’ Medici in 1559.

Dario Nardella/x/twitter Authorities say that he caused about €5000 of damage.

Dario Nardella, the mayor of Florence, wrote on social media: “This tourist thought it would be a good idea to climb on to Neptune for a selfie. Thanks to the council’s security cameras, he was identified and will pay a heavy fine. There is no justification for the vandalism of cultural heritage.”

Nardella posted the security camera footage as well as a photograph of the tourist, who lives in Berlin, standing at the base of Neptune.

123rf The fountain was commissioned by the Florentine duke Cosimo de’ Medici in 1559.

Damage will be repaired next month

Tommaso Muccini, an architect who is responsible for the maintenance of historic monuments in Florence, said that the statue had been completely restored in 2018.

He told the Italian daily newspaper La Nazione that a security system had sounded an alarm as the “imbecile” visitor jumped down from the monument.

Situated in the famous Piazza della Signoria, the fountain was commissioned to celebrate the marriage of Cosimo de’ Medici’s heir to the grand duchess of Austria and was sculpted by Bartolomeo Ammannati, a follower of Michelangelo.

The damage will be repaired next month, officials said. Routine maintenance of the fountain, which involves cleaning the marble, removing coins and scrubbing off pigeon droppings, costs €35,000 a year, said Muccini.

There have been several incidents of tourists damaging Italy’s cultural heritage this year, from scratching their initials on the walls of the Colosseum to wading into the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

Last month German tourists sprayed football-related graffiti on the exterior of Florence’s raised Vasari Corridor, which links the Uffizi Galleries with the Boboli Gardens.