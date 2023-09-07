UK air traffic control meltdown caused by a 'one in 15 million' issue

Home Secretary Suella Braverman explains that a technical issue with the national air traffic control system is affecting incoming and outgoing flights. .

The air traffic control chaos which saw hundreds of flights cancelled last week was caused after a flight plan glitch made it look like a plane would jump out of UK airspace, the industry body has said.

National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said its automated air traffic control system experienced a “one in 15 million” event, which presented a flight plan with two identical location codes, one of which was in the UK, while another was in a different part of the world.

Last week, tens of thousands of travellers faced huge delays across the UK’s airports after the fault at NATS forced the body to manually process flights for six hours.

According to the report, on the Monday alone there were more than 1500 cancellations, with 575 flights delayed, while disruption continued throughout Tuesday as airlines attempted to recover their schedules.

The report published on Wednesday revealed more details as to what caused the delay, pointing to a single flight plan which was received by NATS ahead of Monday 28 August.

More than 1500 flights had to be cancelled as a result of the meltdown.

Flight plan data sent to NATS includes codes – five letter capitalised words – which are used to mark a plane’s entry point into UK airspace and its exit point when it leaves.

After NATS accepts the plan, it is sent to EuroControl, the European air traffic control body, which processes the data alongside that of other European flights.

During this stage, the flight plan inadvertently picked up a duplicated exit point with the same five-letter code, which corresponded to a different point in another part of the world outside UK airspace.

When this was returned to the NATS system it was unable to properly read the data and entered a “fail safe mode”, meaning both the primary system and its backup shutdown.

The flight plan in question was never put into practice.

Explaining the glitch, Martin Rolfe, NATS’ CEO said: “What happened was the software found the entry points into the UK OK.

“But when it looked for the exit point it found the duplicate exit point that corresponded to somewhere else in the world that was not within the UK portion of the flight, and that is what caused the logic error.”

Carl Court/Getty Images People waiting at check-in desks at Gatwick Airport on August 28.

NATS stressed that the flight plan entered by the airline was not faulty, but presented a situation its systems, across five years and 15 million flights had never seen before.

It said it was now working with manufacturers to update the software, so similar incidents were not repeated.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Rolfe said: “I’m very confident that the changes we’re making here will prevent this from happening ever again, an instance like this.”

Following the incident, the Civil Aviation Authority has committed to launching an independent review of what happened during the chaos, with the report expected to be published in the next three months.

The airspace regulator has now agreed with the Secretary of State that it will set out the terms of reference for the review and appoint an independent chair by the end of September.