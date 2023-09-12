Tourist escorted from Graceland after jumping into Elvis Presley's pool

The video showed a man climbing over a fence marked ‘RESTRICTED AREA’ before jumping into the pool.

A British tourist has come under fire online after sharing a video of her husband jumping into the pool at Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

The video shows a man, reportedly named Tommy Purcell, dressed in shorts, shoes and socks climbing over a fence marked ‘RESTRICTED AREA’ and walking towards the diving board as a security guard rushes towards him.

After wobbling a bit on the diving board, he jumps in before the guard can stop him.

A second video shows him climbing out of the pool before being escorted away by another guard.

The tourist, who goes by the name nannyxmurphy17 on social media, captioned the first video ‘My husband jumped into Elvis’ pool with a laughing face emoji, but many did not see the funny side.

“People are so disrespectful and I hope he got arrested,” one person wrote.

“Disrespect to all that work so hard to keep Graceland open,” another said.

Murphy responded to the accusations that her husband’s actions were disrespectful in another video, saying “Elvis caught someone jumping into his pool once and he never stopped them. He never got them arrested. Told them to stay in the pool. That’s what a pool is meant for is to jump into.”

Others disagreed, with one person saying “It is disrespectful for jumping into a dead man’s pool that’s not meant to be jumped in but meant to be looked at.”

Numerous others pointed out that there was a sign indicating that the pool was a restricted area.

This is just the latest in a string of cases of tourists behaving badly overseas.

In July, a UK-based tourist was filmed writing names into a wall of the Colosseum in Rome. Ivan Dimitrov, 27, prompted outrage after writing ‘Ivan + Hayley 23’ onto the 2000-year-old Unesco World Heritage site, and later apologised.

A week later, a Swiss teenager was spoken to by Italian police after she was videoed carving her initial into the wall of the Colosseum.

The week before that, a Canadian teenager was questioned by police after he reportedly carved a name into the wooden pillar of an historic Japanese temple.

The 17-year-old allegedly used his fingernail to carve ‘Julian’ into the 8th-century Toshodaiji Kondo temple complex in Nara.

University of Otago Department of Tourism associate professor Dr Julia Albrecht told Stuff Travel factors such as boredom, frustration, opportunity, a lack of cultural understanding, a lack of respect for others, and the desire to show off can contribute to “inappropriate tourist behaviour”.

She also said “numerous studies have shown that a large proportion of negative tourism impacts are accidental and caused by ignorance rather than intentional harm”.