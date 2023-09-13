Investigation launched after Air New Zealand flight narrowly avoids collision

It's the biggest ever jet to be based in the domestic fleet, and will need to board earlier than normal to get away on time.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has launched an investigation into a “close proximity event” involving an Air New Zealand flight.

An Air New Zealand Q300 aircraft was en route from Whangārei to Auckland on the morning of August 28 when crew took action to avoid a collision with a Beech 76 Duchess going in the opposite direction, the commission said on its website.

“There was no collision, no damage, and nobody was injured.”

The incident took place near the Brynderwyns, about halfway between Auckland and Whāngarei.

Data on flight tracking website Flight Radar 24 shows the Air New Zealand flight was travelling at 5850 feet just after 10am that morning, while the Beech 76 was flying at 5700 feet – a difference of 150 feet (45 metres).

The Air New Zealand flight reached 7175 feet about a minute later, putting it 1475 feet above the other aircraft.

An Air New Zealand Q300 "took avoiding action" to prevent a collision, the commission said (file photo).

Aircraft must maintain a vertical separation of at least 1000 feet (300m) in New Zealand.

Air New Zealand has been approached for comment.