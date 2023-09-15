'20 minutes of terrible turbulence' in 'white-knuckled' Air NZ flight to Australia

Strong winds were expected across parts of the country, including Canterbury on Thursday.

A passenger on a flight from Christchurch to Sydney hit by “terrible” turbulence says the most terrifying thing about it was how long it lasted.

“It was literally throwing your body from side-to-side,” Shosh Cleary said.

The turbulence had started about 20 minutes into the flight, and lasted for about 20 minutes.

Were you onboard? Get in touch newstips@stuff.co.nz

A frequent, though paranoid, flyer, she had never experienced anything similar, Cleary said.

“It was just shaking absolutely crazy, then all of a sudden it (the plane) dropped.” Then right at the bottom of the drop, the plane had pushed back up.

“It literally just flung you straight out of your seat,” Cleary said. “Everyone’s stuff was flying.”

Before that happened the crew had instructed everyone to fasten their seatbelts and make sure the belts were low and tight across the hips.

“People were white-knuckled, holding onto the chairs in front of them,” Cleary said.

George Empson/Supplied This picture of Lake Takapō/Tekapo gives some indication of the strength of the wind on Thursday afternoon. Photographer George Empson said dust was streaming out of the Godley Valley and off the Cass River bed. He was only able to keep his feet by standing on the lee side of his truck.

Fortunately no food or drinks had been served before the turbulence, otherwise “it would have been everywhere”.

Even with many of the passengers being children, after the turbulence finished there had been silence on the plane.

Another passenger on a trans-Tasman flight on Thursday told Stuff they’d encountered terrible turbulence after leaving Christchurch. They said crew came through the cabin to check if anyone was injured.

A spokesperson for Air New Zealand told Stuff Air New Zealand flight NZ223 to Sydney, experienced turbulence as it flew over the south due to strong winds.

“There were no injuries sustained by either our customers or our crew.”

Air New Zealand head of flight operations Captain Hugh Pearce said there was always turbulence when there was a strong westerly flow over the country.

Essentially the air was stable as it came across the Tasman Sea, then it went over the Southern Alps, and as it dropped down on the eastern side of the mountains it was like a wave that became smaller the further east it went.

“Depending where you are on that wave, you may encounter some turbulence,” Pearce said.

It was “very common” to encounter turbulence during a strong westerly flow, when flying out of Christchurch.

He didn’t want to comment on how passengers had experienced turbulence, but said that while the turbulence may have been disconcerting for passengers, the aircraft was not compromised.

Fundamentally there were three levels of turbulence – light, moderate and severe –and aircraft were designed for well beyond severe, Pearce said.

While people might talk about a plane dropping into a hole, in reality the aircraft moved very little.

The sensation was much greater than what was really happening to the plane, Pearce said.

It was extremely unlikely an aircraft would lose enough altitude for it to be able to be measured on the flight deck.

Jacqui Lloyd, who was also on the flight, with her husband, described the turbulence as “severe”.

“The turbulence was certainly severe and continued for quite some time while we were crossing the Southern Alps.

“There was a particularly bad pocket where the aircraft lost height rapidly for a second or two and a number of passengers screamed.”

She said the pilot had warned passengers about the turbulence.

Another person flying from Auckland to Christchurch said they were warned their flight could be bumpy because of the weather.

The team at Airbus in Blenheim gives Air New Zealand planes a new look.

More severe gales on the way

While the winds eased on Friday, MetService is warning of severe gale northwesterlies in some areas in the next few days, and northwesterlies of near severe gale strength in others.

Gales could gust to 130kph in exposed places in Wellington, Wairarapa and the Marlborough Sounds through Sunday afternoon and well into the night, MetService said.

Winds could get to 120kph in the rest of Marlborough during Sunday, and in the Canterbury High Country from early afternoon Saturday to Sunday evening.

Winds could approach severe gale strength in the Canterbury Plains, including Christchurch, throughout the weekend.

Winds approaching severe gale strength were expected at times during the weekend in northwest Tasman, Horowhenua and Kāpiti Coast, Otago and Southland.

MetService has also issued heavy rain warnings for the west of the South Island, extending into the headwaters of the Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers.

And it has high confidence of severe gales in the south and east of the South Island from Sunday through to Wednesday.