Denied: The common reasons travel insurers will refuse your claim

A young West Australian police officer who suffered horrific injuries from a 10-metre fall in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik has been denied cover by her travel insurer.

The accident left Ella Cutler, 26, with multiple brain and spinal injuries, requiring medical evacuation to Australia estimated to cost A$400,000 (NZ$436,000). It has been reported that alcohol may have been a contributing factor, and accidents involving alcohol will void any travel insurance policy.

A typical policy spells this out clearly in its product disclosure statement (PDS). NRMA Travel Insurance’s policy, for example, states, “We will not cover you for losses or expenses that are for, related to, or directly or indirectly caused by the effects of alcohol.”

Insurance company Cover-More likewise stipulates it won’t cover claims “involving, arising from or related to your impairment due to you drinking too much alcohol: which is evidenced by the results of a blood test which show that your blood alcohol concentration level is 0.19% or above.”

The tragic accident underlines the limitations that apply to travel insurance policies. Typically about 40 pages long, the PDS is full of “ifs” and “buts” that few travellers will ever read, but it’s important to know the most common exclusions that could prevent you from making a claim.

Alcohol and drugs

123RF/Stuff If alcohol is a factor in an accident overseas, your insurance policy may be void.

Natalie Ball, director of comparison website comparetravelinsurance.com.au, says it’s a misconception that travel insurance doesn’t cover you when you drink alcohol – you are certainly allowed to have a drink on holiday. However, issues arise once you’re unable to protect yourself and your belongings, due to high levels of intoxication.

Policy exclusions relating to drugs and alcohol use are usually applied when intoxication was the cause or a contributing factor to the event.

“It’s up to the individual to mitigate their risk and use common sense when travelling abroad. If you are injured or become unwell as a result of excessive drinking, it’s highly likely your claim would be denied,” said Ball.

Motorbikes and scooters

123rf No licence for a motorcycle, moped or scooter? No cover.

If you’re not allowed to do it in New Zealand, your travel insurance policy probably won’t cover you if you do it overseas, regardless of the local law.

Suffer an injury or cause damage while riding a motorcycle, moped or scooter without a current, full driver’s licence and travel insurance is unlikely to cover you. That’s despite the law in some countries that allows you to ride without a licence. For example, in Italy, anyone who holds a licence to drive a car can also ride a scooter or motorcycle up to 125cc capacity.

However, even in that case your travel insurer might not pay up if you make a claim against your policy without a full NZ motorcycle licence. Ride without a helmet and suffer an injury and your insurer has grounds to deny your claim, even if you are fully licensed.

Note that the same exclusions apply to motorcycle and moped passengers. Does your driver hold a valid licence, are you riding sans helmet, or flouting local safety rules? You won’t be covered.

SafeTravel’s Do Not Travel list

Visiting a country or a region which includes a “Do Not Travel” advisory means your travel insurance might not apply in that area. The SafeTravel Do Not Travel list involves some obvious exclusions such as North Korea, Russia, Iran and Afghanistan, but also regions of some countries.

For example, India’s north-western Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and Colombia where it borders Venezuela both feature on SafeTravel’s Do Not Travel list. NRMA travel insurance also warns in its PDS that it will not pay claims that result from “you not following advice in the mass media or any government or other official body’s warning and [if] you did not take appropriate action to avoid or minimise any potential claim under your policy.”

The PDS of other travel insurance policies are generally less specific but the intent is the same. This is a tricky one. Suppose you were to fall over in Morocco’s Marrakech and break an arm. The city is one area of the country that has been affected by the recent earthquake, which has been widely reported in the mass media. However, unless the accident resulted from climbing over rubble caused by the earthquake it would seem unreasonable for any claim to be denied.

Pregnancy

While most airlines allow pregnant women to fly domestically until about 36 weeks, the cut-off date for travel insurance for pregnant women is usually much less, commonly 24 weeks or even less under some policies. Coverage may only apply for single, non-complicated pregnancies in which conception was not medically assisted, for example by IVF.

Theft and loss

Jacob Ammentorp Lund/123rf One of the most common travel insurance claims is for loss of a smartphone.

Loss or theft must be reported to the police within 24 hours if you intend making a claim, and you need written proof.

“Unattended” has a sinister meaning in the travel insurance context. If you stow your suitcase in a luggage area on a train in Europe, that’s unattended and so is leaving your phone by the pool when you take a dip. Any claim for loss of unattended possessions might be denied on the grounds that you did not take reasonable care.

The same applies to any items left overnight in a motor vehicle, even if it’s locked in the boot or in the luggage compartment. If you’re staying in a hostel you need to stow your belongings when you go for a shower otherwise they’re unattended.

One of the most common travel insurance claims is for loss of a smartphone. Cover for smartphones, cameras and laptops is limited and unless you pay for a premium plan the amount you can expect to receive if they’re lost or stolen is far less than their replacement value.

Sports

Most recreational sports are covered in a general policy but trekking above 3000 metres, the Running of the Bulls in Spain’s Pamplona, open water sailing and quad biking are generally excluded. So is skiing although cover is generally offered as an optional extra but even that might not cover you for backcountry skiing or riding on a snowmobile.

- traveller.com.au