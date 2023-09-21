Flights, ferries cancelled as thick fog blankets Auckland

Fog has blanketed parts of Auckland, causing flight and ferry cancellations and delays.

Nearly 30 regional flights in and out of Auckland Airport have been cancelled Thursday morning due to thick fog blanketing the city.

Thirteen departures and 13 arrivals have been cancelled, and 16 regional flights have been delayed, according to Auckland Airport.

International flights and the main trunk domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown are unaffected.

Passengers are being asked to check Auckland Airport’s website for the latest flight arrival and departure information.

Fog horns can be heard from the port and some ferries are running slower as a result.

Fullers360 cancelled the 8.15am sailing from downtown Auckland to Waiheke Island and the 9am return sailing from Waiheke due to fog causing low visibility.

SeaLink has advised passengers that the fog could mean delays for Pine Harbour services.

Auckland Transport's ferry service from Half Moon Bay to downtown at 9.15am has been replaced by taxis.