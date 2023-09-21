Tourist calls police after being charged $1000 for chilli crab in Singapore

A tourist in Singapore was so shocked when she received the bill for one of the destination’s most iconic dishes that she called the police.

Junko Shinba, of Japan, told AsiaOne her group of four was horrified to find they had been charged SG$938 (NZ$1157) for chilli crab at the Seafood Paradise restaurant in Clarke Quay, a popular spot for dining and nightlife.

Shinba said the group had walked into the restaurant after finishing a sightseeing tour, and one of the waiters had recommended the Alaskan King Crab dish.

The restaurant’s owners told AsiaOne the crab costs SG$26.80 per 100g. On the Seafood Paradise website, a menu says the Alaskan King Crab has a “seasonal price”, but other types of crab are clearly listed as being priced per 100g.

However, Shinba claimed the waiter failed to explain the dish was priced by weight. Other dishes they ordered, like black pepper beef fried rice, cost less than SG$20, according to the report.

But the misunderstanding became apparent when they received the bill for a total of SG$1322.37.

“We all became speechless knowing that one dinner for four adults cost that much," Shinba told AsiaOne.

At that point she asked a waiter to call the police, who arrived to mediate. In the end, the restaurant manager offered a SG$107.40 discount for the meal.

Shinba said she had contacted the Singapore Tourism Board about the issue, and they had raised it with the Consumers Association of Singapore.

But the restaurant insisted their staff had “clearly communicated” the price and weight of the dish, even bringing the whole crab to the table to “prevent any miscommunication”, they told AsiaOne.

The discount had been given “out of goodwill”, they said.

It is not the first time a tourist has been stung with an eye-wateringly expensive restaurant bill.

DK Oyster, on the Greek island of Mykonos, has frequently hit headlines for charging tourists hundreds of euros for drinks and nibbles, prompting TripAdvisor to issue a rare warning about the venue.

However, in many cases tourists can be caught out by not reading the menu properly and failing to understand extra charges.