'Deadbeat dad' slammed for refusing to sit near wife and kids on flight

A father who declined an offer to sit with his family on a flight has come under fire online, with some accusing him of shirking his responsibilities.

Kristine Sostar McLellan, who goes by the name one_toughmother on TikTok, shared a video describing a flight during which she was seated next to a mum with a baby in her lap and a toddler beside her.

“It was a lot,” McLellan said. “I offered to switch seats with the dad, who was a few rows up, so he could be with his family. He says “Great thanks” and sends over another small kid to sit with the mom. He enjoyed a kid-free flight.”

McLellan captioned the video, which had been viewed 5.8 million times at the time of writing, “A little Sunday rage for ya” and included the hashtag “#deadbeatdad”.

The video has attracted more than 3000 comments, with many saying they had experienced something similar.

One commenter, who said they were a flight attendant, said “I’ve seen soooo many mothers looking after kids the whole flight while the father sits away or doesn’t help. It’s crazy.”

Another described sitting near a mother with a toddler on her lap in economy class, saying the dad, who was seated in first class, checked on them just once during the 10-hour flight.

Another commenter said their dad was upgraded to first class once and left their mum behind in economy with three kids.

While the vast majority of commenters expressed disapproval about the dad’s actions (or inaction), some were sympathetic. Others took aim at McLellan and critics of the father, saying they were assuming the worst about a family they knew nothing about.

“What if he were the stay at home dad and mom was finally looking after the kids so he could have a break?”, one person asked.

Another pointed out that the child who had been sitting next to the dad would have been left alone if the dad had moved.

In a follow-up video, McLellan said the “story of a dad shirking his responsibilities and being shitty is not far-fetched”, and noted that the father had kept yelling things back at his family in a situation she described as “chaotic”.