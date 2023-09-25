73 Kiwis amongst hundreds stranded in Vanuatu as sole 737 plane is grounded, again

Hundreds of tourists have been stranded after Air Vanuatu cancelled a week's worth of flights right as school holidays kicked off in New Zealand and Australia.

The airline’s only Boeing 737 aircraft – which connects Vanuatu with New Zealand and Australia – is out of action for the second time this year.

Have you been affected? Email us at newstips@stuff.co.nz

Almost 20 international flights have been cancelled or rescheduled this week, and the airline has pulled in Nauru Airlines to keep its flight paths open.

​73 New Zealanders were registered on SafeTravel on Monday as being in Vanuatu with 11 of those indicating they intend to depart in the next 10 days, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) spokesperson confirmed.

”We advise New Zealanders that if their travel has been impacted, they should contact their airline or travel agent directly to seek information about updated flight schedules,” MFAT said.

“We recommend they also contact their travel insurance provider to see what insurance cover may apply in these circumstances.”

Jonas George​, commercial manager of the New Zealand arm of Air Vanuatu​ said the airline's Boeing 737 aircraft which services NZ and Australian routes was grounded in Brisbane awaiting a mechanical part.

“We are working with partners around the world to source it as quickly as possible. But until then there are significant disruptions to our Australia and New Zealand services,” George said.

“These disruptions were unforeseen, and we are very aware numerous guests are either stuck in Vanuatu waiting to get home or unable to get to Vanuatu for their holiday.”

Supplied 73 New Zealanders are registered on SafeTravel as being in Vanuatu with 11 of those kiwis indicating they intend to depart in the next 10 days.

George said partners at Nauru Airlines are operating “a number of flights” this week to help travellers in Vanuatu return home, and codeshare flights with Solomon Airlines were still running.

“We are keeping the Travel Advisory page on our website up to date and have implemented a full refund policy for affected travellers. We are assisting with accommodation and meals for guests stranded in Vanuatu, and our service desk at the Port Vila airport remains staffed to help with questions.

“Guests who booked with a travel agent are advised to contact them for a refund or rebooking. Similarly, guests who booked with Air Vanuatu should contact our Customer Care team for a refund or booking.”

George said the team were “hopeful” services would be back on track before the end of the week.

Earlier on Monday, Air Vanuatu issued a statement on their website informing passengers that an engineering issue caused the mass flight cancellations.

Mario Tama/Getty Images Hundreds of tourists stranded as Air Vanuatu cancels a week of flights (File photo)

In a statement on Facebook, the airline said it couldn’t say exactly when the international flights would be up and running again, but hoped to be operational by Friday.

One Australian passenger stranded in Vanuatu, Eva Wiland, told Today that her flight scheduled for Sunday had been cancelled, and she had no information about a replacement.

'We've had no news. We were told not to go to the airport. Not to try to get ... another flight," she said.

Vanuatu Tourism The country is opening to visitors once again from July 1. (First published in June 2022)

"There's a flight to Auckland tomorrow, and then we have to get another ticket, back from Auckland to Sydney. Separately.”

This isn’t the first issue Air Vanuatu has faced this year.

In March, the airline’s only Boeing 737 aircraft broke down in Brisbane just before the Easter holidays. The Air Vanuatu jet suffered an undisclosed technical fault and waited weeks for parts before it was operational.

The disruption cost the airline at least VT168 million (NZ$2.3 million) from lost ticket sales alone.