'Put your foot down': Richie and Gemma McCaw shame passenger for bare foot on flight

The McCaw family were left unimpressed after their personal space was invaded by a passenger’s bare foot on a flight.

All Blacks legend Richie McCaw and former Black Sticks star Gemma McCaw were travelling to France for the Rugby World Cup, with daughters Charlotte, 4, Grace, 2, and five-month-old Ella.

Posting a video to her Instagram Stories, Gemma shared a peek at the family’s long journey in what appeared to be the economy cabin – panning the camera to reveal the fellow passenger’s foot propped up on her daughter’s armrest.

“Lovely pedi colour but I think I’ll have to put my foot down for this one,” she captioned the story, showing a disgusted Richie shaking his head from across the aisle.

In her next update, the Olympian showed her eldest daughter writing a polite message in her notebook: “Please put your foot down”.

Instagram Screenshot Even All Blacks legend Richie McCaw couldn't avoid some poor passenger etiquette.

“I don’t want to put my foot in it so Charlotte thought of trying this approach,” Gemma wrote.

However, a few hours later she revealed a flight attendant had stepped in to resolve the saga.

“Update on the foot gate: hostess stepped in and asked her to kindly remove her foot from the seat. All is well.”

Fans were quick to share their support, commenting on a photo Gemma had earlier posted of the family at the airport.

“Give that disgusting foot a shove after your daughter has drawn all over it,” one commenter suggested.

“Off to watch some footie,” another joked, alongside an emoji of a foot.

Barefoot flyers are among the most common subjects of passenger shaming, with images of naked tootsies on planes regularly posted to social media.

In Stuff Travel’s flight etiquette survey, 62% of respondents thought it was fine to remove your shoes on a flight – as long as you kept your socks on.

Just 15% thought it was acceptable to have bare feet on a flight.